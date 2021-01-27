Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewellery, highlights the top 3 engagement ring styles that are timeless, sophisticated, and unique. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. More platinum jewellery styles and information can be found #Trueplatinum950 (IG) and www.preciousplatinumindia.mobi.

Nick Jonas reportedly closed an entire Tiffany & Co. store in order to select the perfect engagement ring for Priyanka Chopra! It features a cushion-cut center diamond of approximately five carats with tapered baguette diamonds on the side, set in platinum.

Jessica Biel's vintage-inspired ring with intricate scrollwork features aquamarine side stones, which are Jessica's birthstone! The platinum ring includes a square cut center diamond of approximately 5-carats surrounded by a diamond halo, and lots of pave diamonds around the entire ring.

A few years ago, we noticed Nicole Kidman wearing a completely different engagement ring from her original 3-stone diamond band. The new ring features an emerald-cut center diamond with tapered baguette diamonds on the side, set in platinum.

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

