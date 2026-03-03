New Delhi [India] March 3 (ANI), On World Wildlife Day 2026, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government's ommitment to Wildlife Conservation.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on World Wildlife Day, reiterating the importance of protecting the planet's rich faunal diversity that enriches our planet and sustains our ecosystems. Emphasising India's cultural ethos, the Prime Minister said that our scriptures pray for the welfare of all living beings and inspire sensitivity towards wildlife along with conservation.

"World Wildlife Day is about celebrating the incredible faunal diversity that enriches our planet and sustains our ecosystems. It is a day to acknowledge everyone working towards wildlife protection. We reaffirm our commitment to conservation, sustainable practices and protecting habitats so that our wildlife continues to thrive. We in India cherish the fact that we are home to some of the world's most extraordinary wildlife. We are home to over 70% of the world's tiger population. We have the largest population of the one-horned rhino, the maximum Asiatic elephants. India is the only place in the world where the majestic Asiatic lion thrives.The NDA Government has undertaken numerous efforts for wildlife protection. This includes the setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance, an exceptional forum to share best practices with fellow nations. Other efforts include those aimed at protecting the Great Indian Bustard, Gharial, Sloth Bear and translocation of cheetahs," he said.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, marked World Wildlife Day with a message highlighting it as a celebration of Earth's incredible biodiversity. He stressed that preserving wildlife is not only vital for ecological balance but also a shared responsibility that calls for continued efforts across society to protect the natural heritage of the planet.

In a post on X, Yadav highlighted that India remains mindful of the many dangers threatening our rich ecosystem. "We therefore remain committed to not just conserving what we have, but also recovering key species for ecosystem restoration", he stated.

World Wildlife Day is observed every year on 3rd March to celebrate wild animals and plants. Every year, we recognise the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people and the planet. The Day highlights the importance of wild animals and plants and underscores our collective responsibility to conserve biodiversity for ecological balance and human well-being.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan launched Project HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nurturing) to address human-wildlife conflict in districts like Chittoor and Parvathipuram Manyam.

The project aims to protect border villages, safeguard crops, livestock, and human lives while ensuring wildlife conservation. Under the initiative, 100 GPS-enabled vehicles, including 93 Rapid Response vehicles and 7 Wildlife Ambulances, have been deployed. Four Wildlife Rescue and Treatment Centres are also being established.(ANI)

