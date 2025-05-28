New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 key kharif crops for the marketing season 2025-26.

The government, every year, revises the MSP of kharif crops ahead of the sowing by farmers, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.

This year, the highest absolute increase in MSP over the previous year has been recommended for nigerseed (Rs 820 per quintal) followed by Ragi (Rs 596 per quintal), Cotton (Rs 589 per quintal) and Sesamum (Rs 579 per quintal).

For paddy, it has been raised by Rs 69.

For pulses tur/arhar and moong, it has been raised by Rs 450 and Rs 86, respectively. MSP has been raised for urad by Rs 400.

Coming to oilseeds, MSP for groundnut, sunflower seed, and soybean has been raised by Rs 480, Rs 441, and Rs 436, respectively.

For cotton, MSP has been upped by Rs 589.

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for marketing season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all-India weighted average cost of production.

The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of bajra (63 per cent) followed by maize (59 per cent), tur (59 per cent) and urad (53 per cent). For rest of the crops, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50 per cent.

"In the recent years, the government has been promoting the cultivation of crops, other than cereals such as pulses and oilseeds, and Nutri-cereals/Shree Anna, by offering a higher MSP for these crops," the government said.

During the period 2014-15 to 2024-25, procurement of paddy was 7,608 LMT while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, procurement of paddy was 4,590 LMT.

During the period 2014-15 to 2024-25, procurement of 14 kharif crops was 7,871 LMT while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, procurement was 4,679 LMT.

During the period 2014-15 to 2024-25, MSP amount paid to paddy growing famers was Rs. 14.16 lakh crore while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, amount paid to farmers was Rs. 4.44 lakh crore.

During the period 2014-15 to 2024-25, the MSP amount paid to 14 kharif crops growing famers was Rs. 16.35 lakh crores while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, MSP amount paid to farmers was Rs. 4.75 lakh crore.

India has three cropping seasons: Summer, Kharif, and Rabi. Kharif crops, sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains, are harvested in October-November. Rabi crops, sown in October-November, are harvested from January, depending on their maturity. Summer crops are produced between the Rabi and Kharif seasons. (ANI)

