Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], December 5 (ANI): With talks between the central government and agitating farmers deadlocked despite several rounds of talks over the last few days, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the Centre for introducing three agricultural laws, which he said have affected the farmers.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Under Narendra Modi 's watch, the government passed three ordinances that have turned into 'death warrants' for our farmers - the very backbone of our society. The ordinances were passed without consulting farmers and by simply silencing all voices."

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to Harsh Vardhan to ‘Reconsider Decision’ of Naming Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus After MS Golwalkar.

"The ordinances take away power from our farmers and hand it over to crony capitalists. The BJP government also fails to provide clarity on future of the MSP system. Today, we stand beside our farmers and strongly condemn the brutalities being meted out to them, " he added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, after the fifth round of talks on the farm laws today, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced another meeting on December 9. He reassured the agitating farmers that central government is ready to resolve all their issues. He also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue and there is "no threat to it."

Also Read | Suresh Raina Cricket Academy Holding Trials for Cricketers in Kashmir, More Camps to Be Held in Valley (Watch Video).

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)