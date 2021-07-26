New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/The PRTree): The Indian EdTech firm registered under STARTUP INDIA and the Ministry of MSME of the Indian government, Certybox establishes itself as the first Indian edtech startup that delivers certification and educational courses in a plethora of languages including Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannad, and many more.

Headquartered in Noida, they have come to offer courses with 100% success rate in Project Management, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Quality Management, Financial Management, Human Resource Management, and many others. With these courses in place, they are now expanding their services to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Focusing on people from all walks of life and all backgrounds, they do not only provide courses in the English language, but rather feed them with vernacular content. These courses consist of Professional training, MBA programs, Competitive Preparation, and Certification. They also procure study materials for GATE, SSC, Banking, Railways, and many more such general competitive exams.

Co-founder Raman Kshatriya is an expert career counsellor who while sharing his vision for the company says, "Certification courses are the need-of-the-hour as they add on to an individual's personality apart from his academic qualifications. With the advent of digitization, e-learning has been very easy and accessible for all. Certybox leveraging the medium has brought forth these courses to amp up the learning process that helps adding on to the career perspectives." Raman is the person in charge of implementing Certybox's business ideas, sales and marketing, and also mandates the B2C and B2B operations.

Catering to professionals and students, Certyox has given some amazing courses at affordable rates. Crediting their new approach towards e-learning, they have also been awarded the 'Indian Emerging Startup Award' in 2020.

The other commendable founder Sheenu Kamra talking about the expansion of the company's services says, "We have worked relentlessly to reach where we stand today. Having worked with exemplary experts, we have developed a highly skilled environment of learning that attracts people to upskill themselves. Adding to the same, our extended services in new cities will enable people from diverse backgrounds to gain these benefits which are also available in multiple languages suiting everyone's needs."

With an approach of proven training content, a blended delivery model, and next-generation customer experience Certybox is helping professionals to get the edge they want in their careers.

