Singapore, January 7: Singapore regulated blockchain infrastructure provider and trading platform Chintai has entered a partnership with the Maluku Archipelago Joint Venture (MAJV) jointly owned by DeepGreenX Group and Forest First International to tokenize real-world assets tied to the venture's 60-year nature-based development project for the Maluku and North Maluku provinces of Indonesia.

* Value of resource rights available for future development and tokenization initially estimated at $28 billion.

Spanning 1,400 islands and approximately 710,000 square kilometres in Indonesia's biodiversity epicentre, the Maluku project integrates ecological preservation, technological innovation, community-driven economics, and digital financing to sustainably develop the province's forestry, mining, fisheries, marine, and other ecosystems and sectors - along with the infrastructure to support them.

The future token issue is expected to be linked to the estimated $28 billion total value of the 60-year resource and development rights vested with MAJV, making it one of the world's largest to date.

The regulated Nature-Based Asset token, is expected to be structured as a treasury-backed digital asset, will be designated under the ticker $MLKU with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The initial token issue is currently escrowed, but is anticipated to be offered initially through a private placement to institutional investors, and, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, more broadly in subsequent rounds.

At the core of the collaboration, Chintai, as a leading regulated RWA tokenization platform in Singapore, provides end-to-end regulated tokenization infrastructure, on-chain governance systems and security token risk frameworks for the project. Leveraging its extensive experience in sustainable development-related assets, renewable energy projects and carbon markets. Chintai also supported the launch of the Asia Carbon Institute in 2023.

"We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Chintai on this seminal project in sustainability-focused economic development. Our mission is to preserve the natural beauty and ecological resources of the province while using modern digital finance and tokenization techniques to create an unprecedented level of future development capital for the region. Chintai's demonstrated expertise in both digital finance and sustainability makes them the perfect partner for us," said Barclay Knapp, the Maluku Archipelago Joint Venture's CEO.

"As a strategic partner, Chintai is committed to delivering the regulated technology platform, blockchain governance and RWA risk management framework required to support large-scale deployment that meets the expectations of global financial institutions, family offices, and sovereign-linked capital," said Chintai CEO David Packham.

The partner's collaborative effort promises to make this project one of the world's most significant Nature-Based RWA tokenization undertakings - and potentially a new benchmark in the digital asset sector - while further reinforcing Singapore's position in regulated digital assets.

About Chintai

Chintai is a leading one-stop solution for modernising capital markets. Regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Chintai platform uses blockchain technology to enable traditional finance and innovative companies to harness the power of regulated digital assets. The strategic aim is to bridge the gap between businesses and compliant blockchain technology through a blockchain platform. For more information, please visit chintai.io

About the Maluku Archipelago Project

The Maluku Archipelago development project is one of the world's largest real - world nature asset digitalization and sustainable development project. It covers the North Maluku and Maluku provinces, comprised of over 1,400 islands, with over 10,000 km of coastline, 6.6 million hectares of land, and a total ecosystem area of 710,000 square kilometers. The Maluku Projects mission is to integrate ecological preservation, technological innovation, community-driven economics, and digital financing to sustainably develop the province's forestry, mining, fisheries, marine, and other ecosystems and sectors - along with the infrastructure to support them.

