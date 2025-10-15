PRNewswire

Bangalore/ Mysuru (Karnataka) [India]/ Montpellier [France], October 15: ChipSync, a leading innovator in Connected Car Technology in India and Cortus, a global fabless semiconductor leader specializing in RISC-V chips and AI inference chiplets, are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to jointly develop next-generation electronic automotive and consumer solutions tailored for the Indian market.

This partnership aims to redefine the future of automotive and software-defined vehicle (SDV) technologies by integrating Cortus' cutting-edge RISC-V automotive chips and AI chiplets for computer vision with ChipSync's expertise in connected car software solutions.

Empowering India's Automotive Sector with RISC-V Innovation

Together, Cortus and ChipSync are poised to deliver transformative automotive and consumer electronics platforms that will accelerate the adoption of standard, scalable, and high-performance solutions in India's rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey to bring next-gen connected vehicle solutions to the Indian market," said Hariprasad KB, CEO at ChipSync. "Combining our software excellence with Cortus' world-class silicon and chiplet technologies allows us to offer more intelligent, flexible and cost-effective platforms."

"India is a one of key markets for RISC-V adoption, and this collaboration underscores our commitment to democratizing high-performance computing in automotive and beyond," added Michael Chapman, CEO of Cortus. "We are excited to work with ChipSync to deliver secure and AI-driven solutions for the vehicles of tomorrow."

Driving the Future - Together

As India accelerates toward becoming a global automotive innovation hub, this partnership aims to play a pivotal role in strengthening the RISC-V ecosystem, enabling faster development cycles, AI-driven safety features and energy-efficient designs tailored to OEM demands.

About ChipSync Technologies Pvt, Ltd:

ChipSync is a technology company experienced in building high quality software products and solutions for automakers and consumers across the world. ChipSync expertise in automotive software development with primary focus on in-vehicle infotainment, connected car technology and security. Our solutions have been deployed in over millions of cars across the world. Visit us at https://www.chipsynctech.com

About Cortus S.A.S:

Cortus is a global fabless semiconductor company delivering high-performance RISC-V automotive chips up to 4 GHz capable of 4 instructions/cycle, with integrated AI inference optimized for computer vision. Cortus designs and supplies advanced RISC-V chips tailored for automotive, avionics, and AI-driven systems, combining high performance, efficiency, and functional safety to meet the most demanding industry requirements. Visit us at https://www.cortus.com

