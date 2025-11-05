PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: In a landmark moment for pediatric oral health, Velura, a leader in innovative natural wellness products, today unveiled Velura CHOCOPASTE Kids Toothpaste, a revolutionary product that promises to end the daily brushing battle for parents across India. Launched at a high-profile ceremony endorsed by the nation's top dental authority, the new toothpaste is the first in India to harness the power of theobromine--a potent, naturally-occurring compound derived from unsweetened cocoa powder--as its active anti-cavity ingredient.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 5, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The product was officially unveiled by the General Secretary and President of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), alongside twelve other esteemed national dignitaries from the medical and regulatory fields. This level of endorsement underscores the significant shift Velura CHOCOPASTE represents in the oral care landscape, offering an effective, FDA-approved, and most importantly, genuinely fun alternative to traditional children's toothpaste.

The Science of Sweet Success:

Also Read | Shein 'Childlike Sex Doll' Controversy: Chinese Fast Fashion Giant Bans Sale of Sex Dolls Worldwide Amid Criminal Investigation in France.

Theobromine Takes the Lead

For generations, fluoride has been the cornerstone of anti-cavity treatment. However, Velura CHOCOPASTE is pioneering a new path by spotlighting theobromine. Theobromine is a non-toxic alkaloid found naturally in the cocoa bean, and scientific research--much of it gaining global traction in recent years--has shown that it can not only rebuild and strengthen tooth enamel (a process called remineralization) but can do so even more effectively than fluoride in certain concentrations.

Unlike the common misconception that chocolate causes cavities, the active ingredient in cocoa, theobromine, actually works as a protective agent. It helps the enamel crystals grow larger and stronger, making them significantly more resistant to the acid erosion that causes tooth decay. This key distinction is vital: the toothpaste uses unsweetened cocoa powder as the source of its active, enamel-protecting ingredient, ensuring the product is entirely sugar-free, cavity-fighting, and safe for young children who might accidentally swallow toothpaste. This combination of superior enamel protection and zero sugar completely redefines what a "chocolate-flavored" dental product means.

A Credentialed Launch: The Indian Dental Association's Stamp of Approval

The official unveiling was held at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Prathisthan, Lucknow on 23 August 2025 and drew attention from the healthcare industry, media, and key government bodies. The presence of the IDA leadership, including Dr. Subhra Nandy, President of the IDA, and Dr. Ashok Dhoble, General Secretary, signaled the organization's proactive support for innovative, safe, and effective solutions that tackle India's pervasive issue of early childhood caries (ECC).

In his address at the launch, Dr. Subhra Nandy stated, "The biggest hurdle in pediatric dental care is compliance. Children often resist brushing, leading to preventable health issues. Velura CHOCOPASTE is a brilliant confluence of cutting-edge dental science and practical child psychology. By making the brushing experience genuinely enjoyable with a flavour they love, it ensures consistency and, coupled with the proven enamel-boosting properties of theobromine, it represents a significant leap forward. The IDA is proud to support products that innovate within the regulatory framework while prioritizing child safety and effectiveness." The twelve other national dignitaries--representing pediatric health, regulatory affairs, and consumer safety--also lauded the product's innovative approach and robust safety profile, which includes essential FDA approval.

Addressing India's Oral Health Crisis:

The Compliance Challenge

India faces a staggering public health challenge in pediatric dental care, where the prevalence of early childhood caries remains alarmingly high, particularly in underserved and rural populations. Experts agree that the lack of consistent, diligent brushing, often compounded by difficulties in finding a toothpaste that children accept, is a primary driver of this crisis.

Traditional toothpaste flavours, such as mint or bubblegum, are frequently rejected by toddlers and young children, turning the simple act of oral hygiene into a frustrating daily confrontation for parents. Velura CHOCOPASTE's introduction of the first-ever chocolate-flavoured, theobromine-based toothpaste in India directly targets this behavioral barrier. By transforming a chore into a treat, it fosters positive associations with oral care from the earliest age, establishing healthy habits that are crucial for a lifetime.

"We saw a simple problem: kids don't want to brush. And we found a sophisticated, natural solution: theobromine," said Dr J K Pushkar(Paediatrician), Co-founder and CEO of Velura. "Our mission was to create a toothpaste that children would actively ask for, and with the delicious, guilt-free chocolate flavour derived from natural cocoa, we have achieved that. But this isn't just about flavour; it's about pioneering a natural, research-backed active ingredient that is safe to swallow, is non-toxic, and has demonstrated superior remineralization effects, giving parents peace of mind."

Safety and Assurance: An FDA-Approved, Fluoride-Free Formulation

A key factor driving parental enthusiasm is the product's commitment to safety. For young children still developing their swallowing reflex, the risk of ingesting too much fluoride, which can lead to dental fluorosis (discolouration of the enamel), is a common concern. Velura CHOCOPASTE completely eliminates this risk by being a fluoride-free formulation.

The product's FDA approval confirms that every element--from the unsweetened cocoa used to source theobromine to the final manufacturing process--meets the most stringent international and national safety standards. The formulation also avoids harmful chemicals, artificial colours, and harsh abrasives, positioning it as a truly natural and safe option that aligns with the growing demand from Indian parents for gentle, non-toxic alternatives for their children's well-being.

Revolutionizing the Market: A Game-Changer for Parents

The launch is expected to trigger a tectonic shift in the kids' oral care segment. Industry analysts predict that Velura CHOCOPASTE will rapidly capture significant market share by solving the compliance issue that has plagued the industry for decades. For parents struggling with children aged 2-6, this product offers a welcome solution, turning a moment of tension into a moment of natural reward.

Furthermore, Velura has committed to comprehensive educational campaigns, in partnership with the IDA, to inform parents and pediatricians about the science of theobromine, ensuring that the public understands the profound difference between the harmful sugar in chocolate and the protective, beneficial alkaloid found in natural cocoa. These campaigns will stress that the toothpaste's active nature is rooted in science, not just taste, and its use of unsweetened cocoa is fundamental to its health premise.

Velura CHOCOPASTE is now available across major pharmacies, retail chains, and e-commerce platforms nationwide. The company encourages all parents to embrace this "chocolate revolution" and experience the joy of effortless, effective brushing.

About Velura:

Velura is a fast-growing Indian brand dedicated to creating innovative, science-backed natural wellness and personal care products. Driven by a mission to Nurture Naturally, Velura integrates traditional wisdom with modern research to offer safe, effective, and delightful solutions for children and families.

Website: www.veluraindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)