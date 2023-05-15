Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based CHOSEN, a leading cosmeceuticals brand in India, has launched "Child's Play", a new detangler serum for messy hair. Launched on 12th May, "Child's Play", as the name playfully suggests, this hair serum is formulated with a high and natural content compliant with the EU's strict standards for silicone generally used in haircare products.

Child's Play Detangler hair serum provides users with the same style, stability and frizz control as is found while using vegetable oils without the stickiness and comedogenicity.

Child's Play Detangler hair serum is non-comedogenic, making it ideal for those with long hair and back acne. It is also preservative-free, fragrance-free, and unisex, making it suitable for everyone aged 1 and above. This revolutionary product has been formulated to provide users with tangle-free, manageable hair that is easy to style and maintain. Additionally, it is safe to use on coloured hair and is compatible with hair growth serums too.

"We are proud to introduce Child's Play in the Indian market. This serum has been specially formulated keeping in mind Indian hair and tropical weather. We are confident that it will help people manage their hair more confidently and with ease. Child's Play is an eco-friendly product, with extremely negligible amounts of synthetic components getting into the environment. The serum comes in a 50ml glass bottle with an aluminium cap and a plastic plug to reduce leakage in transit," said Punitha Vijayakrishnan, Head of Marketing Operations, CHOSEN by Dermatology.

Child's Play Detangler hair serum is now available for purchase on our website and in-store. Join us in celebrating the launch of our newest hair care product and experience the joy of having tangle-free, beautiful hair every day.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

