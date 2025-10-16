VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Cisco India CSR and Social Alpha, India's leading venture development platform for science and technology startups, today announced the launch of Krishi Mangal 3.0, the third edition of their flagship accelerator program for farmer-centric innovations. The latest edition of Krishi Mangal will scale seven startups that are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, IoT, robotics, and renewables to address soil degradation, water management, farm mechanisation, post-harvest losses, and supply chain inefficiencies. With its emphasis on climate resilience and income security, Krishi Mangal 3.0 is designed to empower farmers with solutions that drive higher productivity and profitability while safeguarding the long-term viability of agricultural and allied practices.

The accelerator program will support the selected startups with deployment focused milestone-based funding and scale-up opportunities. Each startup will deploy its solution with farmers and grassroots partners, backed by non-dilutive funding of up to INR 50 lakhs. The startups will have the opportunity to scale across multiple states with access to more than 200,000 farmers and 150 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and have an opportunity to access an additional non-dilutive funding of up to INR 2 crores facilitated by Social Alpha. They will also have the opportunity to access seed investment from Social Alpha and its partners, subject to due diligence.

Startups will also benefit from tailored business planning as well as access to Social Alpha Labs for product design, prototyping, and manufacturing support.

The seven pioneering startups of the latest edition include:

* Ekosight Technologies Pvt Ltd, through its Soil Doctor Clinic, acts as a local knowledge hub that geotags farms, tests soil, and provides season-long crop advisory. Its portable device tests 16 key soil parameters with over 95% accuracy, generating instant digital reports stored in the cloud. By combining geotagged data with satellite imagery and AI, the solution tracks crop health, identifies nutrient gaps, and guides fertilization strategies.

* ArkaShine Innovations Pvt Ltd is advancing soil health management with AI-enabled, portable "Point-of-Care" devices that assess physical, chemical, and biological soil properties. Integrated with a digital dashboard, the solution delivers fertilizer and crop recommendations tailored to soil health and microclimatic conditions. By offering soil-specific nutrient guidance and advising on suitable cropping patterns, ArkaShine empowers farmers to improve yields and soil resilience.

* Terracroft Agritech Pvt Ltd has developed KrishiBOT, a smart, battery-operated farm robot designed for inclusive and sustainable farming. Built for gender-neutral operation, KrishiBOT reduces physical strain, especially for women and elderly farmers. It supports line sowing and intercropping while minimizing soil compaction and lowering CO₂ emissions. By reducing manual effort and enhancing precision, KrishiBOT helps farmers boost productivity and adopt more sustainable practices.

* Surobhi Agro Industries Pvt Ltd, through its platform Farmology, combines patented organic inputs with AI-powered agronomy solutions. Its system integrates IoT-based soil testing, AI-driven crop health monitoring, and personalized farmer consultations. With 95% accuracy, the platform helps farmers make timely decisions on water, pest, and nutrient management. It also provides climate alerts, supports sustainable practices, and connects farmers directly to markets.

* Agribotic Systems Pvt Ltd has built a 90% indigenous agri-drone ecosystem designed for Indian farms. Compact and foldable, the drones enable affordable Drone-as-a-Service solutions for precision farming. With real-time spraying, obstacle avoidance, and a 10L tank capacity, the drones integrate with a mobile app for IoT-based data syncing, fleet management, and precision advisory. This innovation makes advanced farm mechanisation accessible and scalable for smallholder farmers.

* Bhairaj Organics Pvt Ltd, with its solution Desigo, addresses inefficiencies in India's milk supply chain by offering a clean, cold, and traceable delivery system. Using alternative energy, the system reduces fuel and electricity consumption, eliminating the need for cold storage and middlemen. With smart milk barrels, automated AI training, and FSSAI-compliant traceability, Desigo ensures 0% spoilage and affordable pricing. The model also empowers women entrepreneurs, supports indigenous breeds, and improves land fertility.

* Rudra Solar Energy Pvt Ltd offers high-efficiency, low-cost solar cabinet dryers with three heat transfer modes that speed up drying, cut post-harvest losses, and improve product quality. With direct market linkages and a buy-back model, farmers secure fair prices, reduce reliance on intermediaries, and increase income while minimizing food waste.

Announcing the third edition of Krishi Mangal, Harish Krishnan, Managing Director & Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & ASEAN, said: "At Cisco, we believe in the power of an inclusive future, where technology acts as an enabler for everyone, everywhere. technology and innovation can make a big difference. Whether it's using AI to predict weather and soil health, IoT sensors for smarter irrigation, or blockchain for better price transparency these technologies can help solve real problems on the ground. The startups in Krishi Mangal 3.0 cohort have done a great job of building and applying these innovations in truly meaningful ways. They're not just working on technology; they're solving real problems for farmers.

This initiative is not just about agricultural innovation; it is a direct contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat. By empowering our farmers with cutting-edge technology, we are boosting rural incomes, fostering economic resilience, and ensuring food security, all foundational pillars of a developed nation.

Ganesh Neelam, Co-Founder, Social Alpha, said: "Smallholder farmers are navigating a complex web of systemic issues--from erratic monsoons and degrading soil health to rising input costs, limited infrastructure, and shrinking access to credit. Climate change continues to intensify these vulnerabilities, often pushing farming families into cycles of economic distress. At Social Alpha, we believe that deep science and technology can offer farmers new pathways to resilience. Through Krishi Mangal 3.0, we are backing entrepreneurs who are building climate-smart, farmer-first innovations that address these structural challenges and create sustainable, long-term impact."

Shri Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Ayog, stated, "India has moved up the Global Innovation Index from rank 81 in 2015 to 39 in 2024. No other country of comparable size and scale has made such a significant leap in just 3,500 days. India is a land of extreme entrepreneurship, with close to 70 million MSME's. The strength of our MSME's lie in their 'we will get it done' mindset.

The growth of the nation is tied to the growth of Agriculture, the primary sector in India. Through initiatives like Krishi Mangal, a new world order is being created. The innovators sitting in the room are reshaping the cost curve, which has a profound impact on agricultural progress. Each innovator is playing the role of a protagonist in bringing India to one of its most critical inflection points - not only for India but also globally, demonstrating to the world how it is done.

Since its inception, Krishi Mangal has supported 12 startups across two successful editions. In the first edition, five startups deployed solutions in seven states, directly impacting over 17,000 farmers and collectively raising INR 34.8 crore in follow-on funding. The second edition enabled seven startups to deploy in six states, benefiting more than 32,000 farmers, reducing manual labour, improving productivity, lowering input costs, and enabling a cumulative increase of 14.9% in farmer incomes. Together, the first two editions have demonstrated the potential of technology-driven innovation to transform livelihoods, improve resilience, and build sustainable agricultural ecosystems.

About Social Alpha

Social Alpha is a multistage innovation curation and venture development platform for science and technology start-ups that address the most critical social, economic, and environmental challenges through the power of entrepreneurship and market-creating innovations. Since its inception in 2016, Social Alpha has nurtured over 350 start-ups, including 120+ catalytic grants and 100+ seed investments.

Visit: https://www.socialalpha.org/

About Cisco India CSR

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @cisco

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

