Mumbai, October 16: On Tuesday, October 14, the Supreme Court allowed the limited sale and use of green crackers in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali. The apex court also issued detailed directions to tightly regulate the sale, use, and monitoring of fireworks to prevent a repeat of the pollution crises seen in the national capital in the previous years. Amid this, multiple videos of water-calcium carbide cannon being dubbed as "pollution-free" firecracker are going viral on social media ahead of the festival of lights. The viral water-calcium carbide cannon is known by several names, such as carbide gas gun, calcium carbide gun and gas fire gun, among others.

The water-calcium carbide cannon is seen as an alternative to firecrackers, as they have been dubbed "pollution-free" firecracker. Calcium carbide is a chemical having the chemical formula CaC2. It is paired with water in viral videos and in science experiments to make a water-calcium carbide cannon. Videos on social media and YouTube demonstrate how to make a calcium carbide cannon using water. Although the cannon is going viral, it's important to know how the carbide gas gun works and if it is safe for children and the environment. Diwali 2025: Supreme Court Permits Sale, Use of Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR From October 18 to 21.

Videos of Water-Calcium Carbide Cannon Go Viral

Video Shows How Carbide Gas Gun Works

Viral Water-Calcium Carbide Cannon Dubbed As 'Pollution-Free' Firecracker

What Is the Water-Calcium Carbide Cannon?

As mentioned above, a water-calcium carbide cannon is a cannon made using water and a chemical called calcium carbide, along with PVC or water pipes and a gas lighter. Usually, Calcium Carbide is used for science experiments where a Chemistry teacher demonstrates several types of chemical reactions. The viral videos, which have dubbed the carbide gas gun a "pollution-free" firecracker, show how one can make a calcium carbide cannon using the chemical compound and use it during Diwali as an alternative to firecrackers. The YouTube video below shows a step-by-step guide to making a water-calcium carbide cannon.

How To Make the Viral Water-Calcium Carbide Cannon

In the video, the YouTuber is seen using calcium carbide and mixing it with water to make a carbine gas gun. Mixing water with calcium carbide results in the production of Acetylene, another chemical compound. When this gas is lit, it results in a loud noise. The YouTuber further demonstrates how the viral water-calcium carbide cannon is made, using PVC pipes, the chemical compound, water and a gas lighter, which results in a loud boom noise. Notably, the YouTuber says that calcium carbide is easily available in the market for INR 60-70 per kg as it is used by teachers and researchers for science experiments. Diwali 2025 Bonus for MCD Employees: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Gives Diwali Gift to Employees With Early Bonus.

One can make a carbide gas gun by using a two-inch and a four-inch PVC pipe, and an end cap. To make the cannon, close one end of the four-inch pipe using the end cap and then attach a connector to the other end of the pipe. Next, connect the two-inch pipe with the connector to make a cannon. Post this, make a hole in the four-inch and connect the gas lighter. Keep one small hole for oxygen and another hole to insert the calcium carbide in the big pipe. Now, place some calcium carbide inside the pipe and add water. After a few seconds, press the lighter. The result will be a loud sound. Watch the full video below to know how to make a carbide gas gun.

Is Carbide Gas Gun Safe for Children and the Environment?

Although the water-calcium carbide cannon is going viral online and dubbed as a "pollution-free" firecracker, it's important to know if the carbide gas gun is safe for kids and the environment at large. According to BealsScience, calcium carbide and acetylene gas can prove to be dangerous if not handled properly. In an article about the Calcium Carbide Cannon, Craig Beals, a Science teacher and YouTuber, said that the carbide gas cannons can shoot projectiles more than 200 yards (180 meters). He also said that calcium carbide cannons can cause physical harm and also damage property.

Several people who have made videos of carbide gas guns have warned that the experiments are meant only for those above 18 years of age. This means the viral water-calcium carbide cannons are not meant for children. A few of the videos also warn that the viral experiment using calcium carbide should not be performed at home. According to Gov.UK, acetylene can be released into the air following its production and use. Those suffering from breathing problems, such as asthma, can be more sensitive to the effects of Acetylene gas. The website also stated that children exposed to acetylene are likely to display similar effects to those seen in exposed adults; however, the effects could be more severe. Diwali 2025 Bonus for UP Government Employees: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Bonus for 14.82 Lakh Employees Ahead of Deepavali, Check Details.

On the other hand, the result of calcium carbide mixing with water will not only result in the production of acetylene gas, but its release into the air can contribute to the greenhouse effect. More often than not, the presence of acetylene in the environment does not always lead to any exposure. That said, it's important to remember to remove the calcium carbide stones and any remaining water from inside the carbide gun after using it and to store it in an isolated place. Otherwise, it will continue to generate gases, which can ignite and cause a fire at any time.

