Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: Clinisys, a leading Cprovider of intelligent diagnostic informatics solutions, announces the opening of its new office space in Bengaluru. The new office, located at Bengaluru's premium IT business park, RMZ Ecoworld at Bellandur, covers a sprawling 35,000 sq. ft. area. The LEED certified, state-of-the-art office offers a seating capacity of approximately 300 people, modern amenities and a great location advantage.

* Clinisys, a global provider of laboratory informatics software, announces opening of its new office space at RMZ Ecoworld, Bengaluru's landmark business park. The move aligns with the organization's commitment to expand its employee base in the region.

The move reaffirms the organization's continued commitment to develop and expand its India operations. Over the last two years, Clinisys has consistently ramped up its hiring in India by over 50%. The organization currently has a strong team of 480+ professionals based in India working as part of its global technology team to support its 4,000+ lab customers around the world.

" As the global leader in lab informatics, with over 45 years of domain experience, Clinisys has a clear strategy to create and deliver the next evolution of cloud-based laboratory solutions. Clinisys operates in over 39 countries, with over 700 engineers working from 12 countries. Our India team adds exceptional, highly skilled tech talent to our workforce and is crucial to helping us deliver our plans at the appropriate velocity and scale," said Clinisys CEO, Michael Simpson. "As we continue to pursue excellence in developing both our world class solutions and our industry expertise, expanding our India operations was an obvious decision for us."

The new Clinisys office space has been designed with elegant interiors and modern seating arrangements, offering dedicated space for group huddles, meetings, collaboration and relaxed work areas.

"The new office space is a representation of our aspiration to lead the laboratory informatics marketplace with cutting edge software advancements and top technical talent. It aligns with the organization's aim to attract the best talent, develop industry leading experts and create a sustainable environment for our multi-generational and growing employee base in India," said Karthik Reddy, Vice President, Clinisys India. "As we look to the future, we will continue to harness the excellent technological skillset available in the region and grow our capabilities in developing future-proof diagnostic solutions across multiple industry sectors."

In 2024, Clinisys added 225 talented professionals to our workforce in India growing our global technology team to 1,450+ professionals. As a prelude to the office expansion, and a demonstration of Clinisys' commitment to supporting their growing team in India, Clinisys also recently celebrated the first ever India Integration Day event, bringing together more than 400 employees from all over India for three days of team building and colleague engagement activities at an exotic luxury destination in Goa.

Clinisys continues to develop and deliver the next evolution of laboratory informatics across healthcare, contract services, public health and safety, environment, water quality, food and beverage, and crop sciences, helping laboratories accelerate productivity and quality and to future-proof their businesses. As part of the Clinisys strategy, the team is also working to expand its support into life sciences and pharma laboratories.

As an organization, Clinisys is committed to provide an inspiring, trusted work environment that empowers professionals to optimize their talent and achieve excellence. The Clinisys Human Resources team is committed to creating a culture that provides the right opportunities for growth, recognizes and acknowledges employee contributions and maintains a transparent, collaborative workspace.

In India, the organization has 480+ employees working from its Bengaluru and Kolkata offices. The multi-generational team in India works across various functions including product management, product development and client experience domains.

Established in 1979, Clinisys has more than 1450 employees working to supports its customers across the world.

Clinisys enables healthier and safer communities as a global provider of intelligent diagnostic informatics solutions and expertise that redefine the modern laboratory across healthcare, life sciences, public health and safety. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys' platform and cloud-based solutions in over 4,000 laboratories across 39 countries.

To learn more, visit: www.clinisys.com.

