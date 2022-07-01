Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): CloudThat, one of India's leading global organizations that provides Cloud Training and Consulting Services for mid-market, enterprise clients, announced that it has been named a finalist of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award-Learning Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"It is a true honor to be chosen as a finalist for the second time in three years. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing strategic partnership with Microsoft and our commitment to demonstrating technical acumen, driving customer excellence, and fostering business innovation leveraging Microsoft technologies and services." - Bhavesh Goswami, Founder and CEO, CloudThat.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. CloudThat was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Microsoft 2022 Partner of the Year 'Learning Award' category.

Their perseverance to find a solution to the current skilling and employment gap resulted in the successful creation of their 'Capability Development Framework' and 'Job Guarantee Program'. These two solutions have helped organizations globally and hope to create a bridge between employers and professionals.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

CloudThat is a leading global organization that provides Cloud Training and Consulting services for mid-market and enterprise clients around the world. With expertise in major Cloud platforms, CloudThat is uniquely positioned to be the single technology source for organizations looking to utilize the flexibility and power Cloud Computing provides. As part of the AI-skilling initiative in collaboration with Microsoft and NASSCOM Future Skills, they have trained over 230K+ professionals so far which includes 100K+ learners during the Week of AI and Week of AI 2.0 workshops during the collaboration with Microsoft and 4.5K+ professionals under the Microsoft Enterprise Skills Initiative. They have introduced a flagship subscription-based offering titled Azure Mastery Pass to help learners access all Azure certification courses through a single subscription. CloudThat already has a public calendar in the USA and has trained over 800 professionals from many large US enterprises.

