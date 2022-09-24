Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI/PNN): For years, businesses have been struggling to protect their data. They've tried everything, but nothing has been able to stop the ever-growing threat of cybercrime. But now, there's a new solution - CloudXcess.

CloudXcess is a product of Heritage Computers Pvt. Ltd. Started in 2012, it hosts more than 10000 companies and is frequented by more than 50000 users. It's India's first Cloud Management Platform, and it's about to introduce India's first Data Security Hub.

The Hub will provide services like automatic backup, remote firewall security consultations, installing ransomware and malware protection procedures, anti-phishing tools, vulnerability tests and many other surveillance and vigilance tools. Data security solutions are in great demand world-over, but many cloud operators are handling data without following any security protocols. Many stop short of installing security procedures due to the expenses involved or lack of adequate knowledge.

"Every day we hear calls from businesses enlisting issues they face in keeping their data safe. Be it a known staff member stealing company data or an unknown hacker hijacking the system the array of cyber-security issues is vast and the world largely has stood at failure grounds to prevent attacks from happening. This prompted us to create CloudXcess Security Hub," said Mr. Rajesh Kapoor, the man behind CloudXcess.

CloudXcess Security Hub offers security provisions to not just prevent outside attacks but also safeguard against internal attacks. Their privileged access solutions enable employers to keep track of any and every work and keep check on employees thereby enabling them to identify the source of any malicious insider attack.

The hub also offers various security checks like preventing employees from sending company data to an outside source or leaking sensitive information. It also helps in preventing marketing employees to send company quotations to any of it's rivals. It makes keeping check on user activity simpler and enhances productivity.

CloudXcess Security Hub will house all security measures and data security consultants will help operators and users install these measures for better management of data and greater user satisfaction.

The service is based on a subscription model. "We have tried to make this as simple as possible for companies to start using the service. There is nothing additional they need to purchase, no additional licenses required. All they need to do is tell us what data they want to protect and leave the rest to us" said Rajesh Kapoor.

Don't let your business be the next victim of cybercrime. Protect your data with CloudXcess (cloudxcess.com).

