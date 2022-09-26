New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): While you may be familiar with laser treatments in medical and cosmetic surgery, laser treatments also have an undisputed role in dentistry. Lasers are one of the most advanced modalities in treating infections and minor dental surgeries. Clove Dental, the leading dental care brand in India has been pioneering in providing Laser Treatment facilities to their patients.

All the 350 clinics of Clove Dental are equipped to provide laser treatments. Lasers are used for Root Canal Treatments, laser gum treatments, treatments of oral infections, treating infected teeth, Oral Ulcers, bleaching, growths, biopsies, jaw joint problems, and tackling dentinal hypersensitivity. Laser procedures are performed by Dental experts who're specially trained and certified by recognized authorities and who can perform Laser procedures. Clove has the highest number of trained experts doing Lasers in Dentistry.

Also Read | Fans Are Shocked To Learn That NMIXX’s Sullyoon Was The Singer Behind Some Of The … – Latest Tweet by Koreaboo.

Using Laser treatment, one can handle multiple treatments in a quick, painless, precise, and bloodless way. In addition to reducing or eliminating pain during dental procedures, laser dentistry also provides a patient with a variety of other advantages; such as a lower chance of bacterial infection, less bleeding, less anxiety, and greater comfort. Laser treatments are relatively painless and silent, making patients feel more at ease and calm throughout treatment.

Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, the Chief Clinical Officer at Clove Dental stated that "The advancements in technology in dentistry has resulted in more effective and efficient patient care. One such advancement is the use of lasers in dentistry which over years has added value to each procedure making it painless, bloodless, and aseptic. The future research holds promise for its use in the diagnostic field and its applications for targeting specific cells, disease-carrying viruses, and also in achieving asepsis for multiple dental diseases."

Also Read | Second Day of Navratri 2022 Bhog for Brahmacharini Puja: From Shakkar to Karachi Halwa, Red Food Items You Can Try On This Day of Fasting (Watch Videos).

Visit the website for more details: clovedental.in/specialties/laser-dentistry.

Clove Dental is the largest network of dental clinics in India. Since its inception in 2011, the brand has been persistent in its vision and ardently strives to offer global standards of dentistry in every neighborhood across the subcontinent. Spread across 350+ clinics, Clove manages an excess of 35,000+ patients every month. In addition, they have conducted over 1.1 million treatments in the last ten years. Clove Dental is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, has more than 800 dentists on its payroll in its 350 clinics across India, and sets the highest thresholds for hygiene, clinic safety, transparency, ethics, and customer service.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)