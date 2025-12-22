VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 22: Under the aegis of the Health Department, a unique initiative has been launched in collaboration with Population Services International India (PSI India) and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company to provide quality healthcare services at the doorsteps of people living in remote rural areas. Under this initiative, a Mobile Medical Unit was inaugurated on Thursday from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer/Civil Surgeon, Gurugram.

Flagging off the Mobile Medical Unit equipped with doctors, healthcare staff, and modern medical equipment for rural areas, Chief Medical Officer and Civil Surgeon Dr. Alka Singh said that this initiative has been undertaken with the vision that no one should be deprived of healthcare services. The initiative has been launched initially in the Sohna and Pataudi development blocks of the district. One Mobile Medical Unit will be deployed in each of these two blocks.

On this occasion, Dr. Alka Singh said that the Mobile Medical Unit will visit selected villages as per a fixed route chart and provide screening for common illnesses along with medical consultation to villagers. Referral services will also be provided whenever required. The focus will be on screening for blood pressure, diabetes, and other common diseases, along with maternal and child health counseling. Assistance will also be provided at the community level for the creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs.

This initiative will help people avoid spending their hard-earned money on treatment and will also save their valuable time. It will strengthen the public healthcare system, and timely screening and treatment will prevent illnesses from becoming severe. Along with promoting health awareness, special emphasis will be placed on publicizing the arrival of Mobile Medical Units in rural areas so that maximum people can benefit from this service. Villages with limited access to healthcare facilities will be given priority under this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anuj Garg said that Mobile Medical Units will prove to be extremely helpful in bridging the gap in access to healthcare in remote and underserved areas of Haryana. Along with being highly beneficial for rural residents, these units will also help in organizing regular health camps and spreading awareness about hygiene management during menstrual periods.

On this occasion, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company's Vice President and Head (HRBP/Sustainability) Priyanka Sharma said that under the project, OPD services, primary treatment, screening for diabetes, hypertension, and anemia, and consultation services will be provided through the Mobile Medical Unit. In addition, awareness activities related to reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health (RMNCH), adolescent counseling, hygiene, nutrition, and non-communicable diseases will also be conducted. PSI India's Deputy Director Samarendra Behera and others were also present on the occasion.

Sarpanch Praises the Initiative:

After departing from the Chief Medical Officer's office, the Mobile Medical Unit reached Rithoj village in the Sohna development block. Village Sarpanch Captain Ramveer Singh highly appreciated the healthcare facilities being provided to villagers through the Mobile Medical Unit. He said that this initiative would make it possible to easily diagnose health problems faced by rural residents.

