Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) today announced the appointment of Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centers, with immediate effect.

Srinivasa is an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in project management, design & build, commissioning, and facility operations for data centers, critical infrastructure, and commercial real estate.

An enterprising leader, Srinivasa joins us from ANJ Turnkey Projects Pvt Ltd, having held senior positions in Kowni Technologies, Goldman Sachs, JLL Singapore/India, and Ford Motors, where he has developed relationships across the global real estate and data center industries.

Colliers continues to invest in India, hiring industry leaders to expand its business operations and provide new and innovative solutions for clients. Data centers is one of the sunrise sectors in India, with immense business potential across service lines. Srinivasa's market-leading expertise in data center design, build construction, civil, MEP, and data center facility operations provides an excellent opportunity for Colliers to capture opportunities in this market with its augmented capabilities in project and construction management.

Srinivasa will lead the entire Data Centers operations for the project management business and execute large-scale projects to build Colliers' portfolio in the data centers sector. In this capacity, Rao will leverage his existing industry experience to expand relationships with domestic and international clients and secure assignments to accelerate Colliers' growth in the market and capture a higher market share.

Argenio Antao, COO, Colliers India, said, "I am delighted to welcome Rao Srinivasa to Colliers and am confident that his expertise, track record, and network will allow us to build the scale of our Data Centers business for project management and will strengthen our service offerings to clients. Colliers' commitment to investing in exceptional talent and accelerating our capabilities across existing and new sectors and service lines is a testament to our growing brand presence and ability to cater to a diverse set of large Indian and global clients."

Rao Srinivasa, added, "Indian data center industry is growing at a rapid pace, challenging, and consolidating its position as one of the leading destinations for Global data center industry.

I am excited to join great minds at Colliers during this important phase of digital real estate era and my focus is to establish the support eco-system for the data center operators, which is currently the biggest need of the hour. Also poised to create the best talent pool from data center industry to ensure, we continue to offer quality build solutions to our data center clients."

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 64 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders.

With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people.

