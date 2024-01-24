PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI), (TSX: CIGI), announced today that Sankey Prasad will expand his leadership role to include Project Leaders in the Middle East.

Effective immediately, Prasad becomes Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for India & CMD for the Middle East Engineering business which is under the name of Colliers Project Leaders Middle East. He will also take a significant stake in Colliers' rapidly growing Project Management business in the Middle East, supporting the region's flourishing real estate market in collaboration with Colliers' exisiting real estate services business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Prasad is an eminent leader in the real estate industry in India. He founded India's largest project management firm and following Colliers' acquisition, was appointed Chairman & Managing Director India, leading a team of 3000-plus Colliers' professionals.

"The expansion of Sankey's role to incorporate project leaders operations in the Middle East deepens Colliers' capabilities, qualifications and relationships in both India and the Middle East to better serve our clients across the region," John Kenny, Colliers' CEO, Asia Pacific, said.

"Sankey embodies the spirit of Colliers' enterprising culture through his collaboration and determination to build scale. His leadership has been an invaluable asset in our growth in India, and we are thrilled that he will now broaden his focus to the Middle East in pursuit of Colliers' ambitious Enterprise '25 Growth Strategy."

In his expanded role, Prasad will collaborate closely with Yamin Shihab, Vice President, Project Leaders Middle East to support the expansion of Colliers' brand reach and service delivery for our clients' capital projects. He will also continue to oversee the impressive growth of Colliers' India business alongside CEO Badal Yagnik, who will continue to lead day-to-day operations and build scale for the India business.

"I am deeply honored to have been given the incredible opportunity to lead Colliers in India and Project Leaders Middle East," Prasad said. "I have always been driven to achieve the best possible outcomes for our clients and people and am truly fortunate to have played an instrumental role in shaping Colliers' inspiring success story in India. I am now eagerly looking forward to doing the same in the Middle East while also continuing to grow our India story."

"With our exceptional talent, unparalleled processes, and robust and client-focused approach, I am confident that we will strengthen our client relationships, enhance our scale, and successfully conclude some of the most remarkable assignments across these geographies, thereby expanding the Colliers brand and cementing our position as a leader in the real estate industry."

With close to four decades of real estate experience, Prasad has a reputation for driving strategy and growth, and creating high-performing teams that have delivered some of the most complex and challenging projects for investors, developers and occupiers of real estate. Under his leadership in India, Colliers has diversified into new markets, developed cutting-edge technologies, expanded its range of services, delivered more than 130 million sqft of real estate development spanning India, Middle East, Africa and South Asia and achieved 30% YOY growth in four years.

Mr Prasad has been the recipient of numerous accolades and awards, including 'Most Inspiring Leader' at the India-Gulf Business Summit 2023; 'Global Indian Icon of the Year 2023' at the Indian Real Estate Show 2023; and Economic Times' 'Most Promising Entrepreneur, India 2016'.

