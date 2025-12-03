VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 3: Colorix Debuts in the Label Printing Segment with Advanced Jetrix Series: Jetrix 330 & Jetrix 330S.

Colorix, a leading brand under Orange O Tec Pvt. Ltd., proudly announces the foray into the dynamic label printer market with the launch of its next-generation printer series Jetrix. The series debuts with two flagship models, the Jetrix 330 and Jetrix 330S, engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern packaging and labeling for diverse industries including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, food and beverages, cosmetics, consumer goods, and logistics.

Pioneering Precision and Productivity in Label Printing

With over 15 years of industry experience and a proven track record of 650+ successful digital printer installations, Orange O Tec, through its Colorix brand, is poised to set new benchmarks in sustainability, flexibility, and efficiency. The Jetrix series reflects Colorix's commitment to high-performance, innovation-driven printing solutions, and a robust pan-India service infrastructure.

The introduction of the Jetrix 330 and Jetrix 330S addresses the surging demand for on-demand, high-quality, and customized label production, driven by regulatory norms, growing market for packaged goods, and a shift toward eco-aware, short-run printing requirements.

Jetrix 330 & Jetrix 330S: At a Glance

- Hybrid Digital-flexo Label Press: The Jetrix 330S blends the flexibility of digital inkjet technology with the cost-effectiveness and process integration of flexo printing. This combination allows simultaneous multicolor printing, cold foiling, and in-line finishing, enabling one-pass production from print to pack.

- Productivity & Versatility: Designed for small to medium runs with intricate requirements, Jetrix printers empower manufacturers to produce variable, diverse, and personalized label applications-streamlining costs and reducing time to market.

- Superior Print Quality: Utilizing advanced industrial-grade Kyocera printheads, the Jetrix delivers crisp print resolution up to 600 DPI, fast drying times, with up to 7 ink colors (CMYK and optional spot colors including white, orange, violet, green).

Statement from Orange O Tec Leadership

"Entering the label printing domain marks a significant expansion in Colorix's product portfolio. The Jetrix 330 and Jetrix 330S epitomize our pursuit of excellence, fusing precision, versatility, and cost-efficiency for a new era of digital labeling," said Mr. Aayush Rathi, Managing Director, Orange O Tec Pvt. Ltd. "These new printers empower Indian and global manufacturers to meet evolving regulatory, branding, and operational demands with confidence and creativity."

"With the launch of the Jetrix Series, Colorix marks a significant leap in the label printing segment. Under my leadership, we are committed to delivering these advanced solutions to our customers with greater value, efficiency, and reliability."- Hariom Dave, DGM-Sales

A Game-Changer for Indian and Global Brands

The Indian labeling market is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by increased compliance, heightened brand focus, and the boom in e-commerce. Colorix's Jetrix series is strategically developed to equip manufacturers, converters, and brands with tools that enable faster turnaround, cost-effective runs, and superior print quality while embracing future-ready digitalization and sustainability.

Availability

The Jetrix 330 and Jetrix 330S are available for order across India via Colorix's authorized channel partners and directly through www.colorix.co/label/.

About Colorix-An Orange Company

Colorix, the flagship brand of Orange O Tec Pvt. Ltd., stands at the forefront of industrial digital printing innovation. Founded in Surat, Colorix has rapidly grown into a diversified digital technology group with a world-class assembly line and a skilled nationwide service team. With a customer-first ethos, Orange O Tec brings the future of sustainable, high-precision, and high-performance printing to the packaging and textile industries.

For queries, demonstrations, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

sales@colorix.co | +91 74900 43336

"Stay tuned for multiple installations across India"

