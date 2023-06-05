VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 5: Concentrix, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, is making a noteworthy contribution to the global fight against climate change. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company has recently completed the planting of 100,000 trees across India.

In 2022, Concentrix committed to plant 100,000 trees across India by March 2023. Over 2100 staff volunteers nationwide aided and achieved this goal 6 months ahead of time. After achieving the 100,000 trees milestone in October 2022, Concentrix added an extra 41,200 trees to their count, enhancing reforestation efforts.

This monumental initiative aligns with Concentrix' long-term sustainability objectives and underscores its commitment to counteracting the detrimental impacts of climate change.

"Climate change is an indisputable reality, and we are committed to creating a better, more sustainable world for our people to thrive," said Deepak Wadhawan, Global Vice President, and India Head at Concentrix. "This achievement is a testament to our fundamental belief that we all are, and should contribute to, one unified and environmentally responsible entity. I am incredibly proud of our team's active participation and daily efforts to secure a sustainable future for our planet."

In addition to the tree plantation project, Concentrix has launched a global "Carbon Challenge" as part of its sustainability initiative. Staff members from around the world joined the challenge and made significant strides in reducing their carbon emissions through sustainable swaps, greener daily routines, and further tree planting activities. Seven standout challengers from India have collectively mitigated over 10,115 kgs of CO2 equivalent within a short span of three months.

Concentrix' recent efforts demonstrate the company's dedication to being part of the solution in the global fight against climate change. By investing in sustainable practices and preservation, Concentrix continues to foster a corporate culture that values people, the planet, and prosperity, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.

