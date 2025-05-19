VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: Concord Control Systems Limited has reported a strong financial performance for the second half of FY25, posting a consolidated net profit of Rs14.4 crore. This marks a 73% growth over H1 FY25 and an impressive 106% increase year-on-year (YoY) compared to Rs7 crore in H2 FY24.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged to Rs74.7 crore in H2 FY25, reflecting a 50% increase over Rs49.7 crore in H1 FY25 and a 113% jump from Rs35 crore in H2 FY24. EBITDA stood at Rs15 crore, growing by 7% over the previous half and 67% YoY. However, EBITDA margins contracted to 20%, compared to 28% in H1 FY25 and 26% in H2 FY24, due to rising input costs and expansion-related investments.

Earlier this year, Concord Control Systems Ltd. (CCS), through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Rail Controls Private Ltd based in Bangalore, is a leader in advanced embedded control solutions for the rail sector. CCS thru ARC has developed cutting-edge technologies, including a wireless distributed power system that enabled Indian Railways to run its longest-ever freight train using multiple locomotives and 36,000 HP of traction power. With a strong focus on in-house R&D, CCS thru ARC offers a range of high-performance products such as TCN-based vehicle control systems (IEC-61375), IEC-61131 compliant control software, MVB-based driver interfaces, remote diagnostics and fleet tracking tools, wireless remote controls for distributed power, Hall-effect speed sensors, and Doppler radar-based adhesion control systems. Backed by experienced professionals from the Railways, Defence, and Aerospace sectors, CCS is now expanding its global footprint with technologies that prioritize safety, energy efficiency, and reliability in modern rail operations.

The company is committed to developing cost-effective and globally competitive technologies for railway rolling stock and aims to play a key role in modernizing India's rail infrastructure.

As of March 2025, Promoters hold a 67.06% stake in the company. Retail investors account for 32.51%, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) hold 0.43%. Notable investors include Mukul Mahavir Agrawal with a 3.81% stake and Ashish Kacholia with 1.21%.

