Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): British Safety Council successfully held its globally acclaimed program Step Change in Safety Culture, in Mumbai on Thursday, September 29. The event which aims at improving the safety culture in workplaces drew enthusiastic participation from safety leaders representing a wide spectrum of India's top companies. The companies that participated in the workshop included Asian Paints, L&T, Shapoorji & Pallonji, JSW Group, and several others.

The event presented an overview of British Safety Council's 'Step Change in Safety Culture', an expert behavioural safety resource. The programmes within the resource are specifically designed to support Indian organisations seeking to develop, maintain and enhance a positive health and safety culture. At the event, participants were shown how it is possible to introduce and maintain a safety culture within organisations. They were provided with detailed insights into the tools, models, and frameworks that companies could use to build a safety culture.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Sumeet Vyas' Tripling Season 3 on ZEE 5, Charlize Theron's The School for Good and Evil on Netflix & More.

Speaking of the event, Hemant Sethi, Country Head, India, British Safety Council, said, "We are delighted that our programme on Safety Culture Change has been well received. This shows that Indian companies are aligned with promoting safer and healthier workplaces. We have designed this programme keeping in mind the Indian business ethos and objectives. Going by what we have seen, we are confident more companies will take the programme thereby pledging to make their workplaces safer and more productive."

The event lasted for six hours and comprised an interactive lively workshop that offered a step-by-step breakdown of how companies can move the needle from having an unfocussed and reactive approach to safety, to establishing a proactive and exemplary safety culture. The workshop was supported with examples, case studies, videos, role-playing exercises, and experience sharing.

Also Read | Tax on Cow Farts! New Zealand Wants To Tax Farmers For Their Cows and Sheep’s Burps and Farts.

Sharing his experience of the event, Pramod Sapra, President, Shapoorji Pallonji Bumi Armada said, "Step Change in Safety Culture was a unique experience. The participants could visualize that safety culture is measurable. Safety culture surveys will help organizations to identify gaps and fill them step by step, leading towards building a strong safety culture."

British Safety Council intends to take its Safety Culture event to other cities in India, including Delhi and Bangalore, over the coming months.

Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards, and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the well-being of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)