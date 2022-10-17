Diwali is arriving next week and we are going to take a look at some of the exciting OTT releases arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more. The most anticipated release of the week is undoubtedly Tripling season 3 which will mark the return of Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar as the lead. The comedy show is arriving on ZEE5 on October 21 and it basically revolves around three siblings, who suddenly come together to explore their bond and dynamics with each other as well as to accept the reality of their lives. The next big release is Netflix's The School For Good and Evil which is based on the best-selling book series of the same name by Soman Chainani. The titular school is a harbor for all, whether you’re a fairy-tale hero or a villain. Helmed by Paul Feig, the film premieres on October 19. Laal Singh Chaddha Premieres on Netflix 55 Days After Theatrical Release; Aamir Khan’s Old Interview Talking About 6-Month OTT Window Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Netflix's period epic German shows Barbarians is all about the Roman Empire era and is returning with season 2 on October 21. The first season of the show showcased the brutality of the Roman legions and the eventual rebellion by the Germanic tribes of the Germania Magna – called barbarians by the Romans against Rome. Other exciting ott releases this week are Jonathan Nolan's The Peripheral season 1 on Amazon Prime Video, the Bengali series Hello Remember Me on Hoichoi and From Scratch on Netflix. Below is the detailed list of the OTT releases of the week.

OTT Series Releasing This Week:

Netflix

1. Barbarians S2: 21st October 2022 | German

2. From Scratch 2022: 21st October 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Peripheral: 21st October 2022

ZEE5

1. Tripling S3: 21st October 2022

Hoichoi

1. Hello Remember Me: 21st October 2022 | Bengali

OTT Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Gabriel Iglesias - Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles: 17th October 2022

2. The School for Good and Evil: 19th October 2022

