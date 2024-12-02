VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 2: COSCON 2024, the 2nd Annual Congress on Aesthetic Medicine, hosted by The Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine (ISAM) and spearheaded by its President, Dr. Ajay Rana, has officially announced its esteemed international speakership panel. Scheduled to take place on November 30 and December 1 at the Manekshaw Centre Auditorium, Khyber Lines, New Delhi, the event will welcome over 1,500 participants, including global thought leaders, policymakers, and distinguished guests of honor.

Building on the success of its previous edition, which saw 1,000 participants, COSCON 2024 is set to elevate discussions in aesthetic medicine under Dr. Rana's visionary leadership. A globally recognized dermatologist, educator, and philanthropist, Dr. Rana is committed to advancing innovation and education in the field of aesthetic medicine.

This year's conference will feature speakers from countries including France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Germany, South Korea, Kenya, Colombia, Mexico, Indonesia, Russia, Ukraine, and the UAE. Dignitaries such as Rashmi Singh, IAS, RR Swain, DGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Dr. Pradeep Rai, Senior Advocate and Vice President, Supreme Court Bar Association, will also be in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajay Rana remarked, "COSCON 2024 presents a unique opportunity to bring together global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to reshape the future of science, technology, and sustainable development. By fostering dialogue and actionable outcomes, we aim to address key challenges and chart a path forward in aesthetic medicine. Our distinguished panelists are thought leaders in their respective domains, and we hope to spotlight their visions to drive transformational change in India and globally."

COSCON 2024 is poised to be one of the year's most influential conferences, bringing together leaders across science, technology, and policy to redefine sustainable development. The speakership panel will include:

Dr. Ajay Rana, President, Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine.

Dr. Jean-Jacques Deutsch, International Policy Strategist.

Dr. Sergio Rada and Dr. Alexandra Rada, Global Health and Wellness Experts.

Prof. Dr. Volodymyr Tsepkolenko, Leading Global Thought Leader in Science and Innovation.

Major Announcements at COSCON 2024:

Launch of COSCON Dubai 2025: Scheduled for August 16-17, 2025, in Dubai, this new edition promises to extend COSCON's global impact.

ILAMED's New MSc Programme: In collaboration with the UK-based University of Bolton, Greater Manchester, this program aims to redefine higher education in medical sciences.

The conference promises to deliver a transformative experience where innovation meets leadership, fostering solutions for global challenges in aesthetic medicine and beyond.

About COSCON:

COSCON, hosted by The Indian Society of Aesthetic Medicine, is an annual congress that brings together global leaders in science, medicine, and policy to foster innovation and drive sustainable development.

