New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Informa Pharma Intelligence, one of the leading business intelligence providers and knowledge partners, is pleased to announce the 2021 hybrid edition of CPhI - P-MEC conducted by CPhI Conference.

The Online Conference & Networking is being held between 15th to 30th Nov 2021, while the In-Person event is being held between 24th to 26th Nov 2021 at India Expo Centre- Greater Noida, Delhi.

In a bid to stay afloat towards increasing contemporary demand towards high quality, low cost pharma solutions, CPhI & P_MEC India has curated a platform through this event for a gateway to latest trends and innovative solutions that the market has to offer.

The event aims to build better pharma community engagements, network amongst the fraternity and source innovative solutions on-site from exhibitors who have footprints both domestically and globally, and covering the entire pharma supply chain - from APIs, machinery, technology, packaging, outsourcing, finished products and biopharmaceuticals.

The industry is anticipated to have a steady growth trajectory and the event organised by CHhI India has focused on the key driving factors for the same. The expansion of medicine manufacturing pertaining to the evolving epidemiological profile of the country will be instrumental for India being the preferred drug manufacturing destination ona global scale. Additionally the event aims to encourage the development of the research-based pharma fraternity.

Speaking at the sidelines of the CPhI - P-MEC India show, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "The Indian pharmaceutical industry has been growing at double digits year-on-year, and remains committed to not only providing solutions to the healthcare needs of the country, but also to the world. As the world is battling the pandemic at different levels, here in India, we remain committed to ramping up production capabilities of some key medicines across infectious and non-infectious diseases to ensure their availability and accessibility to the country and the world. The CPhI - P-MEC India show is the single location for all pharmaceutical and allied companies to get together and share insights, techniques and technology that will help meet these demands."

As a part of the management team of the CPhI - P-MEC 2021 event, Poornachandra Tejasvi, Senior Director, Emerging Markets, India, at Informa Pharma Intelligence said, "As a representative of the world's leading pharmaceutical business intelligence provider, its heart-warming to be a part of the CPhI - P-MEC event where we get to share meaningful insights drawn from real-time news, trends, market analysis, special reports, to key pharmaceutical companies in the country and the world. Globally we provide intelligence to over 10,000 customers and 3,000 of the top pharma, biotech and biosimilar companies with the collective support of more than 300 respected Business Intelligence subject matter analysts, editors, and thought leaders located across countries. The 2021 CPhI - P-MEC event will be a great opportunity to reconnect with the stakeholders of the pharmaceutical world and provide them with any form of data intelligence and analysis as needed."

The Indian pharmaceutical market is growing at 15% annually, twice the world market growth rate. While its generics market is growing strong, it is also evolving into a cradle for new drugs.

Therefore, with India being one of the strongest emerging markets in the global pharma industry, it presents great opportunities for all international pharmaceutical companies to explore, the platform by CPhI & P-MEC provides full access to the exhibitors to source new pharma solutions and find the right partners for your business with the ongoing hybrid expo showcasing the full drug development supply-chain from exporting, outsourcing, manufacturing, machinery, regulations, pricing, and market access to, packaging, labelling, and digitalization.

The P-MEC event is the single destination in the country today for all things associated with the latest innovative pharma solutions that the world has to offer. The venue will also host the latest types of equipment associated with research and development and analytical solutions followed by cleanroom engineering design, certifications and the latest types of air purification solutions. The packaging technology on display will include a comprehensive range of glass, pouches, bottles, caps, tubes and plastic packages as well as printing and trademark solutions.

CPhI India is a sister brand of CPhI Worldwide - A key event that all professionals from the international pharmaceutical and allied industries look forward to year on year. CPhI India and its co-located event, P-mec India, are the largest and most comprehensive pharmaceutical industry events in South Asia.

This event is specifically important to the country as India is already labelled as the pharmacy of the world in addition to the vaccine manufacturing prowess showcased in 2019-2020.

