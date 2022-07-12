New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/SRV): Live streaming and auctions platform CraterClub announced it has joined hands with LEARN project, a blockchain project founded by Rohas Nagpal. The collaboration will entail building India's first creator loyalty program on the blockchain infrastructure.

CraterClub provides solutions for distribution, engagement and monetization of live interactive content for creators and educators. Its aim is to nudge millions of people towards spending time-consuming and creating live, interactive and educational content. Via the integration of LEARN, a BEP20 token on the Binance Smart Blockchain, users will be able to earn loyalty tokens, for creating or consuming such content.

Rohas Nagpal, Founder of LEARN project and Chief Blockchain Architect at HyFi said, "LEARN is a loyalty token created to motivate everyone to regularly learn something new. These tokens have to be earned by the community via attending live streams, cracking quizzes, or taking part in fun social media activities. The vision is to see LEARN being used by all creators, educational institutions and learners globally."

CraterClub already has 1000+ streamers hosting live streams in the domain of WEB 3.0, finance, tech, and marketing, amongst others. The integration of LEARN will help these creators reward their users with a decentralized loyalty token that can subsequently be burned on & off the platform for getting further access to value-added content and communities.

Vivan Puri, Co-Founder of CraterClub, said, "Our belief is that we are moving from a format of "Learning from" to "Learning with" and consequently, every person can both create and consume educational or infotainment-based content. Our aim is to nudge young professionals towards spending time productively, help up-skill society and create the next generation of content creators. With the integration of LEARN, we have the ability to now gamify this experience, reward those that are valuable members of the network and build a decentralized economy based on LEARN that is earned for creating value in society."

The phase-wise implementation will include rolling out the integration to 100 creators, with the plan to add further features that will increase the utility of the loyalty token by the end of the year. LEARN project further also plans to partner with more companies in the ed-tech domain, which will help increase the utility and create liquidity pools.

