Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Prepare for a real estate extravaganza like never before as the Golden Pillar Awards, touted as the "Oscars" of the real estate sector, makes its grand return after a five-year hiatus. Set against the dazzling backdrop of Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, on December 15, 2023, this event promises an evening of opulence and celebration. With a legacy of protecting, promoting and recognising the best in real estate as a nodal agency, CREDAI-MCHI has been at the forefront of transforming urban landscapes. The Golden Pillar Awards organised by CREDAI-MCHI are not just an awards ceremony but a testament to innovation, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to quality in the real estate industry. With over 1800 developers contributing to an expected 2000+ nominations, this edition is poised to be a glittering showcase of the best in the business. Chandan Steel takes centre stage as the proud title sponsor of this illustrious event. Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI, expresses exhilaration, saying, "The Golden Pillar Awards are a celebration of the industry's spirit, and this second edition promises to be even more extraordinary. We're not just recognising achievements but celebrating the passion and innovation that shape our urban spaces." According to him, the award will highlight the industry's resilience after the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. "The awards serve as a beacon, spotlighting the industry's journey towards becoming a USD 6 trillion sector and acknowledging the limitless talent," he added. Sukhraj Nahar, Chairman of Golden Pillar Awards, expressed, "Golden Pillars is not just an awards ceremony; it's an immersive experience. It is a glittering red carpet-event with glamorous entertainment and an illustrious guest list comprising industry giants, government officials, and renowned personalities. It's a night of celebration, networking, and inspiration, where the luminaries of the real estate sector converge to share successes and ideas." Building on the success of the 2018 edition, the second Golden Pillar Awards promises to be grander, featuring categories spanning residential and commercial projects, sustainable development, architecture, and more. A panel of esteemed judges and tabulation partner Ernst & Young (EY) ensures transparency in the selection process. Beyond accolades, the Golden Pillar Awards are an ode to exceptional individuals in real estate, affectionately known as "Lions". CREDAI-MCHI has ingeniously crafted a platform to honour their outstanding contributions and unwavering passion for the industry.

