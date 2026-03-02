By Vishu Adhana

Ontario (Canada), March 2 (ANI) Iranian-born lawyer and former Canadian lawmaker Goldie Ghamari on Monday said that the "biggest" uprising against Iran's Islamic regime is "in process," asserting that the country is "on the verge of freedom" following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In an interview with ANI, Goldie Ghamari described her reaction to the death as deeply emotional. She is also said Iranians living in exile are waiting to return home and build the country. Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, was killed on Saturday after the US and Israel launched a war on the country to trigger regime change.

"I was very emotional. I was very happy, and I'm very grateful to the United States and Israel," she said, calling Khamenei "the modern-day equivalent of Hitler." She said many Iranians within the country and across the diaspora celebrated the development.

"So right now, Iranians, inside of Iran, they are basically getting ready, getting prepared. They're waiting for this, the signal, and as soon as the signal comes, you're going to see the biggest, biggest uprising, even bigger than what happened a few months a month ago," Ghamari, who is the Former Member of Provincial Parliament of Ontario, said.

For Iranians living abroad, she said the current moment represents a potential turning point. "Ten percent of the Iranian population lives outside Iran," she said, attributing the diaspora largely to those fleeing the Islamic system. If the regime falls, she added, many, including herself, would consider returning to help rebuild the country and establish what she described as a secular, democratic state.

Addressing images that surfaced showing groups of men and women mourning Khamenei's death, Ghamari claimed those seen grieving represented a small minority affiliated with the regime. "They are people who work with the regime or are paid by the regime," she alleged, adding that a segment of the population continues to support the Islamic establishment, though she described them as limited in number.

She also dismissed reports of a deadly strike on a girls' school in southern Iraq that allegedly killed more than 150 people, including children. Questioning the source of the information, she said the reports originated from Iranian state-linked channels and claimed there was no independent verification. "From everything that I have seen and heard on the ground, there's no indication this had anything to do with the United States or Israel," she said, alleging instead that it may have been the result of a misfired missile by Iranian forces. These claims could not be independently verified.

On the possibility of mass protests inside Iran, Ghamari said opposition supporters are preparing but waiting for the right moment.

She referred to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who she said had urged Iranians to remain indoors for safety amid ongoing military operations. She also cited a recent message from Reza Pahlavi, whom she described as the leader of the "Iranian national revolution", urging caution and advising supporters to await a signal before taking to the streets.

While Iranian authorities have indicated that a new leadership council would assume responsibilities, Ghamari dismissed such announcements as irrelevant. "The regime can continue replacing whoever they want, but the reality is they're illegitimate," she said, arguing that sustained international pressure would ultimately lead to the system's collapse.

Asked about escalating regional tensions -- including Iranian strikes in the region and rhetoric from hardline clerics -- she acknowledged the risks of broader conflict. "It is very concerning," she said, expressing hope that foreign governments would reconsider engagement with Tehran. (ANI)

