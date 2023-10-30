PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: CRISIL Ltd, the leading global analytics company, has been Certified as a Great Place To Work® in India for the fourth consecutive year, and acknowledged as one of the top 100 large organisations that are India's Best Workplaces™ for Women.

The coveted recognition bears testament to CRISIL's best-in-class people practices, policies that promote employee well-being, work-life balance, positive work culture, career mobility, upskilling, and learning and development.

CRISIL takes a holistic approach towards the all-round growth and development of its employees, especially women. This includes diversity hiring across levels, building an internal pool of mentors for women employees, developmental journey focused on the themes of career and personal effectiveness, influencing others, building networks and managing teams.

Says Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL, "Diversity, equity and inclusion are the bedrock of CRISIL's culture. Our people are our biggest asset, and their unique experiences, cultures and thought processes make CRISIL the vibrant workplace and successful organisation that it is. This recognition is a validation of our people-first strategy. We remain committed to our ongoing initiatives that have made CRISIL a place where people find purpose, growth and a sense of belonging, and create impact for our clients."

The Great Place To Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide since 1992 and used the insights therefrom to define what makes a great workplace. Its research shows that great workplaces are characterised by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organisations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level.

The organization serves businesses, non-profit organisations and government agencies in more than 150 countries. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

In India, the organization partners with more than 1,800+ organisations annually across over 20+ industries to help them build high-trust, high-performance cultures designed to deliver sustained business results.

About CRISIL Limited

CRISIL is a leading, agile and innovative global analytics company driven by its mission of making markets function better.

It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation, and global footprint.

It has delivered independent opinions, actionable insights, and efficient solutions to over 100,000 customers through businesses that operate from India, the US, the UK, Argentina, Poland, China, Hong Kong, UAE and Singapore.

It is majority owned by S&P Global Inc, a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.crisil.com

