Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Bringing in a new range of decorative and aesthetically superior lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., has expanded its range of Batten Lights portfolio with the launch of two new products - Infinia 24W a unique designed indirect lighting product with Pristech technology. Infinia 24W comes with a unique design with decorative endcaps giving brighter illumination with an aesthetically appealing finish. Also launching SlimO 20W - 15% Slimmer batten with Decorative endcaps, designed to complement modern living spaces. These LED lights combine advanced lighting technology and sleek aesthetics, to create the perfect ambience for both homes and offices. By enhancing decor, these new fixtures not only brighten spaces but also add a contemporary and sophisticated touch. Ideal for transforming interiors, these lights seamlessly blend functionality and elegance, turning environments into inviting and visually captivating settings.

Lighting has transitioned from a basic need to a vital design element that defines ambience and personal style. Modern consumers increasingly want to transform their living spaces with lighting solutions that enhance decor while ensuring optimal illumination. Recognizing this, Crompton introduces its latest range of products designed to strike the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics. These stylish and efficient lighting fixtures are tailored to elevate living rooms--the heart of home transformations--by seamlessly blending illumination with modern design. With this launch, Crompton redefines home lighting, offering solutions that not only brighten but also beautify spaces.

Offering two new models to its Batten range, the following products are designed to blend seamlessly into contemporary living spaces, enhancing both functionality and style

Highlighting its key features:

* Infinia 24W: The Infinia Batten stands out with its bold, striking design, crafted to be a centerpiece in any room. Combining elegance with functionality, it brings premium aesthetics to your space. Featuring PRISTECH technology and chrome finishing, the Infinia 24W Batten surrounds your room with soft, indirect lighting, creating a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere. The bright light output, complemented by the Eyesmile feature, ensures a soothing experience.

* SlimO 20W: The SlimO Batten offers a minimalistic, sleek design, making it an ideal choice for modern interiors. Its unique end caps and slim profile make it the slimmest in class, ensuring a clean and stylish aesthetic. The wider light spread enhances the overall illumination, creating a balanced and inviting atmosphere. Lightweight and easy to install, the SlimO 20W Batten is the perfect choice for those who value both functionality and design in their lighting solutions.

These new additions to the Batten Range offer a perfect mix of style and lighting performance, ideal for any living space. Their sleek, modern design enhances your decor while delivering the soothing brightness. With innovative, glare-free illumination, they provide both comfort and style. These new additions are part of a premium range of consumer lighting products launched by the company.

Speaking about the company's newly added models to the Batten lighting range, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head, Lighting, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., shared, "At Crompton, we recognize that lighting has evolved beyond just providing brightness to becoming a key element in home decoration and design, enhancing both the experience and personal style of the user. Our addition of the elegant Infinia24W and sleek SlimO 20W models to the Batten range embodies this transformation. Infinia 24W, not only provides superior illumination but also create a glare-free, comfortable environment. Designed to elevate the ambience of any room, these stylish and efficient lighting options make every space better illuminated, whether in a home or office, ensuring both elegance and functionality."

These two products provide a simple installation process, making it easy for homeowners to upgrade outdated fixtures with a modern, stylish option. Available at authorized Crompton retailers across the country and on leading e-commerce platforms, this collection is crafted to brighten living spaces and enhance interior decor.

The price of Infinia batten is Rs. 975 & that of SlimO is Rs. 900.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products, that cater to the modern consumer, which includes superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc., as well as other home appliances like irons and built-in kitchen appliances. The company has also invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet the consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent focus and drive has helped in developing energy-efficient products and these efforts also received numerous recognitions and awards. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in the year 2023. In 2019, the brand also won the award in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and been listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in "Brand Top 75" most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

