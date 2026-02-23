Washington DC [US], February 23 (ANI): FBI Director Kash Patel joined the US men's hockey team in a jubilant locker-room celebration in Milan after the Americans clinched a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory over Canada for the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, a moment that has drawn both admiration and criticism.

Videos circulating on social media showed Patel in the team's locker room Sunday, enthusiastically drinking beer, spraying drinks and even having a player place a gold medal around his neck as players and staff celebrated a historic win -- the United States' first Olympic men's hockey gold since 1980.

Also Read | El Mencho Dead: How the CJNG Leader's Death Disrupts the Mexico-China Drug Trade in Indian Waters.

Patel later posted on X, "For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth," framing his presence as an honour and an expression of national pride.

But his appearance alongside the team has fuelled controversy.

Also Read | Bald Eagle vs. Goose Post: US Victory Over Canada in Olympic Hockey Final 2026 Sparks Political Row.

Patel's trip to Italy included meetings with Italian law enforcement and US security partners to bolster Olympic safety operations, and celebrating with American athletes is a moment of unity and support for national achievement.

Kash Patel has been serving as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) since February 20/21, 2025, when he was confirmed by the US Senate and sworn into the role, making him the ninth person to lead the agency. Before becoming FBI director, Patel built a varied legal and national security career -- starting as a public defender, then working as a federal prosecutor, adviser on the House Intelligence Committee, and in senior positions within the National Security Council and Department of Defense.

His appointment marked a significant shift, as he had previously been a vocal critic of the FBI before taking charge. Since early 2025, Patel has been leading the agency responsible for investigating federal crimes, counterterrorism, and national security matters across the United States. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)