New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Gurugram has surpassed Mumbai in the total sales value of luxury homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above, recording Rs 24,120 crore in transactions during the calendar year 2025.

"The year 2025 marks a watershed moment for Gurugram's ultra-luxury housing segment, with approximately 1,494 homes priced at Rs 10 crore and above sold during the year -- the highest ever recorded in any 12-month period in the city," according to a report by India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) and CRE Matrix. The total transaction value in this segment surged sixfold from Rs 4,004 crore in 2023, reinforcing the city's position as the primary hub for high-end residential growth in India.

The ultra-luxury segment, defined by properties priced at Rs 10 crore and above, accounted for a 24 per cent market share in value terms during 2025. A shift occurred within this category as the Rs 10-20 crore bracket saw its market share jump from approximately 60 per cent in 2024 to more than 80 per cent in 2025.

Growth also extended to the higher tiers, with the Rs 20-40 crore segment rising to 148 units sold, while the ultra-premium Rs 40 crore plus category recorded notable gains. The average ticket size for luxury homes sold during the year stood at Rs 16 crore, highlighting a strong buyer appetite for ultra-premium residences.

The demand for spacious living remained a defining feature of the market, with the average size of luxury homes reaching approximately 5,000 sq. ft. Residences within the 4,000-6,000 sq. ft. range dominated the market in value terms, while homes exceeding 8,000 sq. ft. contributed nearly 22 per cent of the total value share. The approximate tenfold rise in unit sales over two years, from 155 units in 2023 to nearly 1,500 units in 2025, underscores domestic wealth creation and the rising participation of high-net-worth individuals and global investors.

Tina Talwar, Area Director, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "What is particularly notable is that this growth is no longer confined to legacy addresses. Emerging micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road are collectively driving a structural expansion supported by infrastructure upgrades, superior product launches, and enhanced connectivity."

Data from the report indicates that Dwarka Expressway recorded an extraordinary 2,079 per cent surge in transaction value, climbing from Rs 383 crore in 2024 to Rs 8,347 crore in 2025. Golf Course Extension Road also witnessed a 379 per cent rise in transaction value, with weighted average prices increasing from Rs 24,855 per sq. ft. to Rs 37,899 per sq. ft. Conversely, traditional corridors like Golf Course Road experienced moderated sales due to limited new inventory.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, CRE Matrix, said, "The nearly tenfold growth in the luxury segment over the past two years underscores sustained buyer confidence, strong capital inflows, and the expanding base of high-net-worth individuals. It also reflects a maturing demand profile--one that remains robust, yet increasingly discerning, with buyers prioritising prime locations, superior construction quality, and branded, amenity-rich developments." (ANI)

