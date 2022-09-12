New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/SRV): Simplyfy Crypto is built to be India's leading cryptocurrency / NFTs exchange with its headquarters in New Delhi. It has built-in various world's first features along with auto-order matching fiat P2P exchange. Simplyfy Crypto will be expanding globally by bringing P2P solutions for the on-ramp and off-ramp of Fiat Crypto across the world.

Our motto is simple to keep each and every user whether an individual or a corporate trader or any other associated with Simplyfy dealing in cryptocurrency and NFT safe, secure and 100 per cent compliant and provide best-in-class service and security along with solving the problems for them that others seem to ignore like creating use and utility for various crypto's. Our company's core objective is to make crypto accessible in a simple way to one and all.

Developer of a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba INU, and Litecoin trading platform designed to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. The company's platform allows the users to trade multiple cryptocurrencies / NFTs legally and quickly add and withdraw funds to their bank account while offering heavy security and allows know-your-customer verification, enabling user/investors to find a secure way to manage their portfolios ensuring a faster, simpler, and uninterrupted secure flow of capital.

We're building an exchange that will bring anyone who believes in crypto to join the digital cryptocurrency NFTs revolution. The world is moving on to this revolution at an unprecedented pace. Now is your time. With SimplyfyCrypto you can buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies NFTs with amazing ease, confidence, safety, trust and in a 100 per cent compliant way. Whether you're a first-time investor or a professional trader - Simplyfy Crypto has got you both covered!

Enjoy the ride to pioneering the Indian Crypto and Web3 Industry with Simplyfy Crypto we intend to solve numerous problems faced by the Indian crypto community with solutions around crypto use and utility, crypto investing, crypto trading and crypto literacy.

BEST IN CLASS SECURITY: - We've left no stone unturned to make Simplyfy Crypto India's most safe, secure and 100 per cent compliant exchange. Our team intends to have constant audits and builds upon existing protocols to ensure that our security is up to date. The pillar of compliance has enabled us to be one of the pioneers in India to implement crypto AML monitoring along with other statutory laws being followed. Quality crypto assets listed only on SimplyfyCrypto with investor protection always at the forefront.

SUPER FAST KYC: - Top of the line identity verification systems process your KYC within a few minutes of signing up, while ensuring the right KYC protocol. We're building in robustness to sharply reduce verification times further. Deep Encryption level ensures all data is encrypted to secure your passwords and personal data

SIMPLE and EFFICIENT DESIGN: - We take pride in our ability to create user experiences that are simple no matter the complexity of the underlying technology.

LIGHTNING SPEED TRANSACTIONS: - Simplyfy Crypto can handle Millions of transactions. Our system infrastructure can scale up in a few seconds to match surging demand.

ACROSS 5 PLATFORMS: - Simplyfy Crypto offers a simple and efficient trading experience across all platforms - on Web, Android, iOS mobile, Windows and Mac apps.

BUILT BY BLOCKCHAIN BELIEVERS: - We're a team of hardcore passionate blockchain technology believers. We understand exactly what you need. Powerful graphs, mobile apps, NFTs exchange etc are features being built into from day 1.

ARRAY OF INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: - Simplyfy Crypto has products for every investor type - For Crypto's and NFT's Explore products like Buy/Sell, Learn, Earn, Futures, Margin and more.

