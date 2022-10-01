New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/ATK): The cryptocurrency market is vast, and new coins, such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), are introduced daily. As a beginner, deciding on tokens can be a little tasking due to the wide range of coins available in the crypto market.

However, it is essential to note that these coins may be similar in many ways, but they were all intended for different purposes. These purposes are one significant aspect that would decide the utility of the coins. Crypto users consider this before purchasing a currency for long-term cryptocurrency investment or other crypto-related purposes.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Theta Network (THETA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are coins that have a promising future in the cryptoverse. For beginners, these coins should be considered as you start your crypto journey, and this guide will discuss why.

Big Eyes Coin Is Shining Bright

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to revolutionize the ideas behind meme coins. It intends to incorporate NFTs into its ecosystem to access more users and make its platform worth boarding.

As a meme coin, it is themed after a cat named Big Eyes Coin, whose purpose is to save the ocean with its team of cats. It has used this notion to drive its intentions of being an eco-friendly platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. This also implies that it will benefit from the upgraded version of the Ethereum network, Ethereum 2.0.

As an eco-friendly token with the sole purpose of preserving marine life, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could attract the support of a lot of crypto enthusiasts and grow a large community with the same passion. Since it will be community-driven, its project can give it the support to be one of the biggest coins in the cryptocurrency market.

Incorporating NFTs into its ecosystem is one of the major aspects of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem. NFTs sold on the platform will incur a 10 per cent tax, of which 5 per cent will be distributed to token holders, 4 per cent to the seller, and 1 per cent to charity.

All activities on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform will help expand BIG, Big Eyes Coin' utility token. BIG holders will have voting rights and benefit first from incentives in the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem. 90 per cent of its token will be available at launch.

There will be a total supply of 200 billion BIG, with 70 per cent allotted to the presale, happening live on its website. Interested individuals can join using the link provided below.

Dogecoin - The Top Meme Coin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the OG of meme coins, considered the first token in that category. Dogecoin (DOGE) started as a meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog breed in 2013 and was an internet sensation until Elon Musk tweeted about it in 2020.

Since then, due to Elon Musk's influence, Dogecoin (DOGE) has remained one of the biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap. It has enjoyed a bull run, making millionaires out of its holders.

Dogecoin (DOGE), like many other cryptocurrencies, has many unique qualities, including allowing its users to make safe and fast transactions in the cryptoverse. It currently has a block time of 60 seconds, which is faster than many cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has an unlimited supply, which puts it at risk of inflation. However, it has maintained its spot at the top, and its creators probably have plans on how to manage DOGE's supply.

Theta Network - P2P Platform Aims To Diversify Crypto

Theta Network (THETA) is a native blockchain that uses an open-source protocol to enable developers to create decentralized apps. It aspires to be the next generation of entertainment technology by offering decentralized video streaming platforms that are less expensive than centralized ones, such as YouTube.

Theta network (THETA) is a peer-to-peer platform driven by its users and provides diverse content. It employs a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, allowing token holders to lock in a substantial amount of THETA, its utility token, and earn transaction blocks.

THETA, as the utility token of the Theta network, was designed to manage the blockchain and its future development. THETA was initially introduced as an ERC-20 token in 2018 but was later converted to its native form when the creators of Theta built the mainnet.

Although THETA was mainly developed for governance purposes on the Theta Network, one can't deny that it thrives in the crypto market. THETA is ranked 47th on CoinMarketCap and has remained relevant for a while.

The Bottom Line

Dogecoin (DOGE), Theta Network (THETA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have what it takes to be considered a crypto investment starter pack. The projects backing them can keep them thriving for an extended period if they keep true to their claims. Thus, purchasing them at this stage can profit the holders in the future.

