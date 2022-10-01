India would head to the 2nd T20I with a lot of confidence, hoping that they pull off another win and seal the three-match series in their favour. The Indian bowlers broke the back of South Africa's batting in the first innings with Arshdeep Singh being the best of the lot, having figures of 3/32. India struck early and quite regularly to dent the Proteas' batting effort, never really letting them settle down before a Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell saved them the blushes, helping them get past 100. India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Guwahati

Come Sunday, there are not many changes expected in India's line-up, given the fact that they have struck a winning combination in the series opener. KL Rahul, whose knock was slow but important, would be aiming to bat well once again in the second game alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed cheaply. Virat Kohli, after a failure in the first match, would like to get back with some runs under his belt. Suryakumar Yadav at four has been sensational and there aren't many things that he is doing wrong at the moment.

India can play both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant in the side for now and if it happens again, then the left-hander is expected to bat at five. Karthik comes in at six with Axar Patel batting at number seven. Following him would be Harshal Patel or even Ravichandran Ashwin and then, the bowlers.

India Likely Playing XI vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

