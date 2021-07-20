New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/PNN): An estimated 15 lakh students in rural areas across the country can now access a range of graduate and post-graduate courses with the Common Services Centers (CSC) and Amity University Online joining hands to enable last-mile outreach through CSCs.

In the first phase, graduate and post-graduate courses of Amity University Online like BA, BCom, BCA, BBA, and MCA will be made available to students through over 6000 CSC Academy centers, the Education and CSR wing of CSC. Some of the courses like BA and BCom will also be made available in Hindi considering the language barriers faced by students in rural India.

Once the student enrols for a course at the CSC Academy center, he or she will be able to attend online classes of Amity. Amity will also create special courses for students to be offered through CSC Academy. Amity Online programmes are globally acknowledged and will act as a big boost to enhance rural India's education base.

As affordable education forms a prominent segment of this collaboration, students will receive these programmes with minimal fees. Amity Online's team will offer extensive assistance to students throughout the enrolment process.

On the occasion, Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online said, "Amity University Online has always envisioned providing world-class quality education to all its learners. Our endeavour is to bring grassroots-level change and enable professionals in remote areas of India. We hope rural and remote India is able to benefit through this initiative."

Elaborating on the partnership, MD, CSC SPV, Dr. Dinesh Tyagi said, "It has been our endeavour to provide quality education to students and youth in rural areas, particularly to women who miss out on higher education due to societal inequality and patriarchy. Our association with Amity Online is a significant step in that direction and meets the Prime Minister's vision of Digital India fulfilling the educational needs of rural India. Partnership with Amity will also help us reach out to rural youth with future skills like AI, Machine Learning, and BlockChain."

Dr. Priya Mary Matthew, Director, Academics, Amity University Online said, "It is always heartening to see when an education provider looks beyond to create an impact on the society. We are partnering with CSC Academy and their penetration in the remotest parts of India will light up the dreams of the masses to get quality education within their reach."

About Common Services Centers (CSC)

The Common Services Centers is one of the flagship programmes under the Digital India Programme. CSCs offer assisted access to essential government and public utility services, social welfare schemes, financial services, education, and skill development courses, apart from a host of B2C services.

About Amity Online

Amity University Online is an internationally accredited institution dedicated to support and guide candidates seeking learning and upskill opportunities.

