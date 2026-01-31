Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): Tiigers of Kolkata produced a statement performance in their eighth Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) fixture against Srinagar, cruising to a commanding 93-run victory after choosing to bat first, according to a release.

In the process, the Tiigers shattered their own team record of 136, piling up a formidable 149 runs in just 10 overs. The 93-run margin is the largest victory by runs in the history of the India Street Premier League, underscoring Kolkata's complete dominance and marking the contest as one of the most one-sided in the tournament's history. The win lifts Tiigers to third place on the points table, leapfrogging Ahmedabad on net run rate (Tiigers: 1.401, Ahmedabad: 1.211) as the league heads into a decisive phase.

At the heart of this statement was a performance for the ages from Krushna Gawali, who announced himself to the ISPL with authority in his debut season. Named Man of the Match, Krushna smashed a breathtaking 74 off just 26 balls -- the highest individual score of ISPL history-- laced with four towering nine-run hits, four sixes and a boundary. It was not just with the bat that he made his presence felt. Krushna was electric in the field, saving crucial runs at the boundary and pulling off the Best Catch of the Match, making him a constant force throughout the contest.

Supporting the onslaught was skipper Bhavesh Pawar, who lived up to his Gully to Glory reputation with a blistering cameo in the middle overs. Bhavesh struck a rapid 34, peppered with a nine-run hit, two sixes and two boundaries, before making an equally telling impact with the ball. His two-over spell cost just 12 runs and yielded two key wickets, further tightening Tiigers' grip on the match. Mahesh Nangude added late fireworks with an explosive 11 off just 3 balls, while birthday boy Rajat Mundhe marked the occasion with a miserly spell, picking up a wicket and conceding only 8 runs in his two overs.

For Krushna Gawali, this night was more than just a breakout innings -- it was the culmination of a journey that began far away from floodlights and packed stadiums. Born and raised in Tuljapur, a small village in Maharashtra with little access to organised cricket, Krushna's early relationship with the game was built from the fringes. With no academies, no coaches and no clear pathway, he started by fielding outside the boundary, returning tennis balls to senior players and quietly learning the game by watching.

A local senior, Avesh Mamu, recognised his hunger and gave him his first real chance--a small opening that changed his life. With no financial backing and no sporting background at home, Krushna played on borrowed bats and pure belief. Over time, persistence turned into progress, and progress into opportunity. The 2026 season marks his first appearance in the India Street Premier League (ISPL), and on this night in Tiigers colours, the boy who once stood outside the ropes owned the stage. From Tuljapur to ISPL, Krushna didn't just arrive -- he belonged.

Speaking after his historic knock, Krushna said, "ISPL has been a dream stage for me for the last two years, and I waited for this opportunity because I wanted to create something special here. Today's innings was all about freedom, flair and backing myself, and I'm grateful to the Tiigers of Kolkata team and Aksha Kamboj ma'am for believing in me. I did feel I had a real chance to get to 100, especially with the support and confidence Saif Ali kept giving me on every ball, but records will come when they have to. This 74 means a lot, but I'm not done yet -- I'll keep pushing to score even bigger and give the fans more moments like this."

Captain Bhavesh Pawar was full of praise for his side's ruthless approach. "This was a complete team performance and exactly the kind of intent we want to show every time we step onto the field. From the first over, we wanted to put Srinagar under pressure and never let them breathe. Krushna was outstanding, but every single player contributed with the same fire and hunger. When we play fearless cricket like this, we're very hard to stop," he said.

Head coach Nilesh Kadam echoed that sentiment, highlighting the mindset behind the performance. "What pleased me the most was the clarity and intensity the boys showed. We spoke about being brave, trusting our skills and staying switched on in all departments, and the players executed that perfectly. Krushna's innings is special, but it's also a reflection of the environment we're building -- where talent, no matter where it comes from, gets the confidence to express itself," he said.

Tiigers of Kolkata will look to carry this momentum into their next fixture against Ahmedabad at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on February 1, 2026. (ANI)

