New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister for Communication and Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday highlighted that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plays a pivotal role in bridging gaps, focusing on infrastructure, livelihoods, and sustainability to drive inclusive and sustainable growth in the Northeastern parts of India.

"CSR acts as a catalyst for bridging gaps and building strengths in north-east India. Infrastructure and basic services, livelihoods and skills, and environment and sustainability are three priority areas in this region," he said during the inaugural session of the 2nd edition of the North East CSR Connect 2025 hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi virtually.

Corporate Social Responsibility is a management concept that involves companies integrating social and environmental concerns into their business operations and interactions with stakeholders.

Focusing on these three areas will help to position the region as a model of inclusive and sustainable growth, Scindia said.

Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of State for Labour, Employment, Government of Mizoram, said that CSR investments in Mizoram can transform entire communities, create visible and measurable stories of change, and leave a lasting legacy.

Sports development represents a key CSR opportunity, capable of nurturing youth talent, building confidence, and opening pathways to livelihoods and recognition.

"Government of Mizoram is in the final stages of launching a CSR matchmaking platform called Mizoram CSR Connect, an AI-based interactive digital tool that will connect companies with investable projects, verify legal partners, and real-time progress dashboards," Hmar said.

Talking about the potential Northeast India has, Hekani Jakhalu, Hon'ble Advisor, Industry & Commerce, Government of Nagaland, said that the region has huge potential and that can be leveraged through investments in skill development, entrepreneurship, and livelihood creation through CSR funding.

R. Mukundan, President Designate, said that North East CSR Connect 2025 has been positioned as a 4-6 year transformative platform to direct CSR funding towards healthcare, education, infrastructure, and livelihoods in the Northeast, showcasing impactful projects and fostering long-term partnerships.

"CII is creating an impactful CSR vision for the northeast before pushing it forward to the state-specific level," Mukundan said. (ANI)

