UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: UEFA Champions League defending champions Parsi Saint-Germain will face Italian side Atalanta in their opening game of the campaign. Luis Enrique’s team have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the club is currently undergoing one of their best trophy runs in their history. They have started their Ligue 1 campaign on a fine note with wins in the first four matches to top the points table and it now turn to focus on the continental showpiece event. Opponents Atalanta have been unbeaten in the Italian Series A so far but with just one win to their credit, they are not in the best of forms. UCL 2025–26 Results: Kylian Mbappe Brace Seals Real Madrid’s 2–1 Win Over Marseille; Juventus Fight Back To Hold Borussia Dortmund in 4–4 Thriller.

Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos were rested for PSG in the last game and the duo will start here this evening. Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue are injured and ruled out of the clash. Goncalo Ramos will lead the attack for the Parsians with Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye deployed on the wings. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bryan Ruiz will form the midfield trio and try and dominate for the hosts.

Ederson and Sead Kolasinac are long term absentees for Atalanta and will not feature in this tie. Gianluca Scamacca has a knee inflamation and might not be fit for this tie. Marten de Roon and Mario Pašalić will form the midfield partnership for the visitors. Charles De Ketelaere and Kamaldeen Sulemana will be the advanced playmakers, supporting central striker Nikola Krstovic.

PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match PSG vs Atalanta Date Thursday, September 18 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris, France Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Liv (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Defending champions PSG will clash with Atlanta in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, September 18. The PSG vs Atalanta UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Despite that fans in India will not be able to watch PSG vs Atalanta, live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels due to other commitments. For PSG vs Atalanta, online viewing option, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Early Own Goal by Luiz Junior Hands Hosts Winning Start in League Phase (Watch Match Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PSG have quality in all areas of the pitch and should secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).