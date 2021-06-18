Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18 (ANI/News Voir): N. Ranga Rao & Sons (NRRS), the world's largest manufacturer of agarbathi and makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi announced a paternity leave policy on the occasion of Father's Day, granting a 21-day paid leave to their employees for embracing fatherhood. This initiative will allow new fathers to spend quality time with their newborn baby and support their spouse during this time. The policy will be effective from June 20, 2021, and will entitle the company's working dads to three weeks of paid time to be fully engaged in baby care.

For the longest time paternity leave wasn't a concept in India. There is no government-mandated paternity leave policy for men. They are usually offered one or two weeks of paid leave in a government sector while the leave policy in the private sector differs from company to company, most of whom don't offer paid leave for fathers.

In this welcoming move by Cycle Pure Agarbathi, this paternity leave policy is to ensure that fathers get enough paid time off with their infants and wives when they need them the most. If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught us, it is that we are stronger together as we support each other. This is more so in the case of families where everyone has to contribute time towards family well-being.

Announcing this encouraging employee benefit, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "With Father's Day around the corner, we decided to surprise our employees with this announcement. One of our core beliefs is family business values with professional management, and this initiative is in line with that. Paternity leave for fathers will ensure the well-being of our employees' families. Childbirth is a precious moment for a family and the new mothers need time and support during this time. The 21-day paid paternity leave will help our employees enjoy the precious moment of parenting."

The organisation decided to extend this benefit after granting paternity leave to one of its employees, Ravichandran, Junior Production Supervisor, to support his wife before and after childbirth. The benefit was particularly useful to Ravichandran in view of his wife's special pregnancy; she is the first person in the country to have conceived naturally and delivered a healthy baby after a Simultaneous Pancreas and Kidney Transplant (SPKT).

The leading manufacturer and exporter of agarbathi, has always nurtured an eco-friendly approach in all its endeavors. Cycle Pure Agarbathi is the only agarbathi company in India certified as the Carbon Neutral Manufacturer by the UK-based The Carbon Neutral Company - the leading provider of carbon reduction solutions in the World. A champion of environment-friendly practices, the company has set up re-cycle corrugated boxes at relevant units and ensures the usage of natural ingredients that are IFRA certified aroma materials and are not harmful to the environment or health. Cycle Pure Agarbathi has an array of Agarbathi in the premium category: Rhythm, Woods, Flute and Three-in-One are the marquee brands. Heritage Agarbathi is its latest offering.

For more information on the Group, please visit: www.cycle.in.

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved in to a successfully run business conglomerate with established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defence helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfils them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit: www.nrgroup.co.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)