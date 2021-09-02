New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) on a strategic majority investment in PLUSS Advanced Technologies Private Limited (PLUSS) through a combination of a primary and secondary acquisition. The total deal size is approx. INR 115 Crores.

The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised CUMI on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by L. Viswanathan, Partner; and Gautam Gandotra, Partner; with support from Arnav Shah, Principal Associate.

The Transaction was signed on August 26, 2021.

India's Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm was recently named in '25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year' by CII. Also, received "Law Firm of the Year" award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and "Law Firm of the Year, India" at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020. The firm was recognised as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2020" at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2020" from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

