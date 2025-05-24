SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 24: D2C beauty brand House Of Makeup has lined up another exciting launch: Hot Glossip, a revolutionary non-sticky, high-shine lip gloss for pigmented lips that gives your pout the ultimate juicy, kissable look.

Forget the hassle of sticky glosses -- Hot Glossip delivers smooth, vibrant color and intense shine without the mess -- no more hair-sticking-to-your-mouth situations!

Available in five stunning shades -- Pinky Swear, What's the Tea, Juicy Secrets, Berry Discreet, and Naked Truth -- this gloss is designed especially for double-toned, pigmented Indian lips, providing an even coat of rich color.

Whether you're craving a playful pink (Pinky Swear), a vibrant juicy red (Juicy Secrets), a flirty nude brown (What's the Tea), a deeper, sultry shade (Berry Discreet), or something more neutral and subtle (Naked Truth), Hot Glossip has the perfect shade to match your vibe.

Hot Glossip nourishes and hydrates with potent ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and natural oils, ensuring your lips feel as great as they look. This luxurious formula keeps your lips soft, smooth, and juicy all day long, offering the perfect balance of shine and comfort.

"We wanted to create a gloss that doesn't stick and feels comfortable on lips. Most gloss products in the market don't address pigmented or double-toned Indian lips. Hot Glossip takes care of this with its pigment-rich formula that evenly coats lips. It's the perfect mix of juicy comfort and shine, giving your lips a glossy, hydrated look without the sticky mess," says Harlin Sachdeva, Founder and CEO of House Of Makeup.

With Hot Glossip, House Of Makeup is redefining gloss for Indian lips -- no stickiness, no patchiness, just juicy color and confident shine.

About House Of Makeup:

House Of Makeup is a premium beauty brand committed to clean beauty and combining skincare and makeup. As the first Indian makeup brand to comply with the EU Cosmetic Directive, they exclude 1,300+ harmful ingredients from their products. Their mission is to empower individuals to express their unique beauty while prioritizing skin health, offering a wide range of shades that cater to diverse skin tones and skin types. Every House Of Makeup product blends effective makeup with nourishing skincare ingredients, ensuring that customers do not have to compromise between performance and quality. The products are also competitively priced, making them easy on the pocket.

For more information visit: - https://houseofmakeup.com/products/house-of-makeup-non-sticky-hot-glossip-pinky-swear

