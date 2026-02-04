BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: WeddingSutra Engage, the B2B platform for luxury and destination wedding professionals, is bringing together the crème de la crème of the luxury wedding industry, including Harshal Kothari, Dakshita Bhatla, Karan Soorma, Minnat Lalpuria, Vikramjeet Sharma, Priyal Mehta and Nikhil Murarka.

Two panel discussions, curated by Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO of WeddingSutra.com, will give the audience a deep insight into the wedding-travel industry.

The first one, "Luxury stays and the Big Indian Guest List", will explore how luxury hospitality is evolving to meet the scale and sophistication of Indian wedding guest lists. The second panel discussion, "Explorations and discoveries: Travel and Indian Weddings," will examine the growing interplay between travel and Indian weddings, where destinations are chosen not merely for their beauty but for the stories they allow couples to tell.

Dakshita Bhatla of Uttarakhand based DB And Spaces shares, "When a couple chooses a Uttarakhand property for their destination wedding, they are looking for something more than the usual fare. They want a celebration that lets their guests soak in the serenity of the mountains and also introduces them to the local pahadi culture. We are not just curating weddings, we are giving the local culture a platform."

Harshal Kothari, who heads Mumbai based Rising Events, adds, "We are at a point where the contribution of the wedding industry to economic development of regions is being recognized. We should now use these insights to understand what drives the customer and how to develop the next big hospitality offering."

Travel has always been central to Indian weddings, Parthip Thyagarajan notes, adding that in the past, families would take buses or trains and get together at a marriage hall. "Today, the spend is much higher, with many upper-income families booking over 200 or sometimes over 500 room nights at luxury hotels. Guests are also well-travelled, raising the stakes with the quality they expect. Planners walk a tightrope, delivering a unique experience that blends tradition and comfort each time."

For over a decade, WeddingSutra has been at the forefront of the luxury wedding industry, bridging the gap between destination wedding planners and couples seeking extraordinary experiences. With OTM 2026, WeddingSutra continues to set the stage for future collaborations, offering insights, trends, and expert guidance to shape the next generation of luxury weddings.

