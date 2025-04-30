PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: "Data" is one of the invaluable resources and a growing vulnerability in today's digitally connected world, rendering data privacy beyond a compliance issue. From personal information and financial details to behavioral data and digital identities, the volume and variety of data being collected, processed, and shared have grown exponentially. As much as opportunities for global connectivity have expanded, the challenges around protecting that data have intensified. Data breaches, identity theft, and surveillance concerns have called for transparency and accountability from both governments and corporations.

Also Read | Ana de Armas Birthday: A Vision of Grace and Poise on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

On April 21, the Indian Achievers' Forum hosted a webinar to discuss the key aspects of Data Privacy and Protection in today's hyper-connected digital world. The session brought together a diverse panel of experts from across industries. A few of the attendees were award winners as well. This online gathering emphasized on important areas like:

- How important is data privacy when it comes to branding, digital marketing, and journalism?

Also Read | ICSC 10th Result 2025: CISCE Declares ICSC Class 10 Results at cisce.org and results.cisce.org, How To Check Marksheets Online.

- How is artificial intelligence evolving in both enhancing and potentially compromising data privacy in connected environments?

- What practices or principles are essential when building secure systems that manage sensitive data across interconnected devices?

- What are some of the key challenges in ensuring data protection and privacy at such massive scales?

- How can emerging innovations in cloud architecture help organizations enhance their data privacy frameworks while still optimizing for performance and scalability?

- How can emerging innovations in cloud architecture help organizations enhance their data privacy frameworks while still optimizing for performance and scalability?

Director of the Indian Achievers' Forum, Dr. Shabnam Ashtana, in her opening address emphasized the urgency of addressing data protection in today's interconnected digital age. Mr Prashant Das, Editor, CSR Times said, "Digital marketing thrives on data, and consumer trust hinges on data privacy. With misinformation and surveillance growing, readers look to publications that respect their privacy." While software engineers Mr. Dhruvil Anil Darji and Mr. Hardik Dharmesh Ruparel echoed the same theme. They recommended adopting a data protection framework that is built into the core architecture of digital products underlined the necessity of robust cybersecurity infrastructure to prevent breaches.

In its effort to honour those who have made outstanding contributions to nation-building, the Indian Achievers' Forum has recognised few achievers who have brought laurels in their respective field. These people, who represent a variety of industries and fields, have demonstrated the importance of actively contributing to the progress of the nation. Few recipients of the Indian Achievers' Award:

- Subrat Kumar Mishra, Assistant Vice President, Barclays

- Vijayaprabhuvel Rajavel, Senior Staff DFT Engineer, USA

- Shatrughna Upadhyay, Staff Software Engineer, USA

- Praveen Kumar Dora Mallareddi, Sr. Data Engineer, USA

- Ravi Kumar Kota, Sr. Director - Digital & Consumer Analytics, USA

- Dr. Sreeram Mullankandy, Sr. Director of Product Management & Clinical Quality, USA

- Anil Kumar Soni, Lead IT Professional, USA

- Arin Bhowmick, Chief Design Officer, USA

- Ranadheer Reddy Charabuddi, Lead SAP OpenText VIM Consultant, USA

- Surya Yeshwanth Mandapaka

- Saptarshi Banerjee, Senior Solutions Architect, AWS, USA

- Yagnapriya Soundararajan

- Srinivas Bangalore Sujayendra Rao, Business Technology Solutions Manager, USA

- Vijaya Bhaskara Rao Kotapati, Lead Architect, USA

- Mohit Menghnani, Staff Software Engineer, Twilio, USA

- Dr. Femela Muniraj, Consultant Pathologist, Kauvery Hospital

- Radhakrishnan Pachyappan, Technical Architect, USA

- Gnanendra Reddy Muthirevula, Senior IT Engineer, USA

- Venugopal Rao Pendyala, Chief Executive Officer & Director E Mobility, Autoline Industries Limited

- Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

- Gokul Krishnaswamy, Software Engineer, USA

- Kingsuk Chakrabarty, Technical Director - Enterprise Architecture, A.I., USA

- Feroskhan Hasenkhan, Senior Security Engineer, USA

- Anshu Agarwal, Director, Ajanta Dairymilk & Foods Pvt. Ltd.

- Akshay Kumar Seth, Founder Of READ PRO CRM, ITS FOR YOU PVT. LTD.

- Deepti Kalra, Vice President, EXL Service, USA

- Shravan S Rai, Software Engineer III, USA

- Nitesh Upadhyaya, Solution Architect, USA

- Vaibhav Rastogi, Engineering Manager, Virginia, USA

Webinar Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jR1I-h7BCI0&feature=youtu.be

The webinar concluded with a call to action for collective efforts in building a world that is globally connected and digitally protected.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)