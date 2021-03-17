Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Datamatics, global digital solutions, technology and BPM company, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester in "The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, Q1 2021."

The report evaluates the 14 most significant RPA providers based on their current offering, strategy and market presence.

Datamatics received the highest scores possible in the RPA/ bot governance and scale experience criteria. The report states "Datamatics provides a robust RPA core with elaborate governance features. TruBot's built-in ROI calculator is tracking RPA program benefits at a business level, with operational dashboards supporting decision-making. These features are integrated into TruBot Cockpit, which also provides all features for bot control, scheduling, and management; TruBot Cockpit is accessible from mobile devices as well."

"We believe, this decade belongs to RPA and Intelligent Automation. Post the pandemic, organizations have stepped up their focus and investments in process automation. Datamatics has developed an Intelligent Automation platform consisting of RPA, IDP, Analytics and AI/ML models that enable enterprises to achieve automation at scale. We are happy to be recognized as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation, 2021. This inclusion is, in our opinion, a testament to the good work that our teams are doing," said Rahul Kanodia, CEO, Datamatics, on the recognition.

Additional findings in the Forrester report about TruBot -

1. TruBot comes with elaborate bot governance functions that are well documented and very granular and that allow users to modify them on their own. Citizen developers are enabled to leverage the full design suite as well as AI-infused data extraction and both unstructured and structured content processing capabilities. Bot deployment capabilities are sophisticated, requiring professional developers for use.

2. TruBot has strong account retention and client satisfaction and continues to invest in product development and increasing its geographical reach. Datamatics' TruBot was built for automating processes across the front office, mid-office, and back-office, meeting a range of intelligent automation requirements, including ingestion of unstructured data in automation workflows.

3. TruBot offers service capabilities in the industry- and function-specific processes to ensure the value of complex automation scenarios.

4. Small and midsize enterprises will benefit from Datamatics' RPA solution from both usability and a pricing point of view, as will large enterprises that focus on leveraging core RPA capabilities

DatamaticsTruBot is an enterprise-grade, multi-skilled RPA product enabling business users to design bots at the click of a button. The RPA product integrates seamlessly with Datamatics TruCap+ (Intelligent Document Processing), TruAI (AI/ML), and TruBI (Advanced Analytics) products.

Additional Resources:

* For more information on DatamaticsTruBot

* Complimentary Report Download - https://www.datamatics.com/resources/analyst-reports/forrester-wave-robotic-process-automation-2021

Datamatics is hosting its Global Intelligent Automation Summit 2021 on March 17th for India, Europe and Middles East, and on March 18th for the Americas region. As an exclusive global virtual summit for business and technology leaders, the event will explore key industry trends, use cases, and best practices in Intelligent Automation. Register at https://www.datamatics.com/events/lp/IASummit2021/

