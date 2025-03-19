PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 19: The momentum for global disaster resilience received a significant boost as Deakin University spearheaded two major initiatives in India. Deakin's Centre for Humanitarian Leadership (CHL), in partnership with the Australian High Commission (AHC) in India, hosted a high-level roundtable on disaster management, culminating in the decision to establish the India-Australia Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management. Simultaneously, Deakin University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM), reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing research, innovation, and capacity-building in disaster resilience.

Highlighting the Government of India's commitment to strengthening disaster resilience, Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Additional Secretary (DM), Ministry of Home Affairs, stated, "India has placed disaster resilience at the forefront of its policy agenda, recognising that proactive preparedness, risk reduction, and technological innovation are critical to safeguarding lives and livelihoods. Our collaboration with global partners like Australia will enhance our capabilities and we look forward to critical insights and solutions to mitigate disaster risks."

At the 'Resilient Communities, Stronger Nations: An India-Australia Collaborative Approach to Disaster Management' roundtable, experts and policymakers underscored the need for policy innovation, technology integration, and leadership development in disaster resilience which conceptualised the India-Australia Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management. It will serve as a hub for research-driven solutions, capacity building, and policy advisory and enhance cooperation in disaster preparedness, integrating scientific expertise, local knowledge, and real-world application.

Other key voices at the roundtable included Ambassador Nick McCaffrey, Deputy Head of Mission, AHC; Steve Biddle, Home Affairs Minister-Counsellor, AHC; Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management; and Associate Professor Mary Ana McGlasson, Director of CHL at Deakin University.

Rajendra Ratnoo, Executive Director, National Institute of Disaster Management, shared his thoughts at the occasion, "India and Australia share a vision for building disaster-resilient communities through knowledge exchange, and capacity building. This collaboration marks a significant step towards integrating global best practices with local expertise to enhance disaster preparedness and response. We deeply appreciate Deakin University's leadership in bringing together key stakeholders to drive impactful solutions in disaster management."

Reflecting upon the greater purpose of this initiative, Ambassador Nick McCaffrey, Deputy Head of Mission, AHC said, "Australia is seeking to reduce systemic risk and strengthen community resilience in the face of the increasing number of disasters. Collaboration with close partner countries like India will be critical in this mission."

Corroborating this, Steve Biddle, Home Affairs Minister-Counsellor, AHC, said, "The Australian Government recognises that disaster resilience is critical to Australia's continued wellbeing and prosperity, and that disaster resilience diminishes as disaster risk, and the potential impacts, grows. The Australian Institute for Disaster Resilience estimates that for every one dollar invested in resilience before a disaster, we can save between $3 and $8 in recovery."

Strengthening its role as India's trusted knowledge partner, Deakin University formalised a strategic MoU with the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) on 6 March 2025. Recognising the increasing frequency and intensity of climate-induced disasters, this partnership will focus on research, training, and capacity-building efforts to enhance disaster resilience in India, Australia, and beyond.

"Disaster resilience isn't just about response--it's about readiness and local leadership. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together the best of Australian and Indian expertise to build solutions that are proactive, scalable, and driven by research. Stronger communities mean stronger nations, and this is a shared global responsibility," said Associate Professor McGlasson.

"This partnership will drive impactful research, innovation, and leadership in disaster resilience and risk management," said Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University. "Disaster resilience is a global priority, and strong collaborations like this are key to fostering long-term solutions."

The MoU focuses on five key areas of collaboration - Research and Innovation, Capacity Building, Knowledge Exchange, Policy Development and Advocacy, and Community Engagement

These initiatives highlight the strengthening India-Australia partnership in disaster resilience and affirm Deakin University's leadership in the field and aim to advance disaster management policies and practices.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University is a global leader in teaching, research, and industry collaboration. A pioneer in India's international education landscape since 1994, Deakin works closely with government, academia, and industry to drive innovation. Ranked among the world's top 200 universities by QS World University Rankings, Deakin is a leader in graduate employability and research impact. Visit www.deakin.edu.au .

About the Centre for Humanitarian Leadership (CHL)

A joint initiative of Deakin University and Save the Children, CHL advances global humanitarian leadership through cutting-edge research, training, and capacity building. Learn more at Centre for Humanitarian Leadership. Visit https://www.centreforhumanitarianleadership.org/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644100/India_Australia_Collab_DU.jpg

