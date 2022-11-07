Delhi Courses Academy becomes an Education Hub for fulfilling the future requirements of Digital Marketing

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI/ATK): Education is the key to every successful career. Delhi Course Academy is a platform that provides an education that goes beyond the classroom and helps students achieve success.

Delhi Course Academy has adapted to provide industry-recognized online courses that give you access to what you need and when you need it. Whether marketing on social media, analysing a business, or becoming a web developer, DCA has a bucket full of courses for you that are well-equipped for the future.

Delhi Course Academy has recently announced Distance Learning Courses and Summer Training for students. Industry experts will conduct advanced Digital Marketing workshops, web designing courses, pro blogging courses, ethical hacking courses, and stock market courses.

DCA stands out from the crowd because it focuses on delivering an on-ground experience to its students to review their skill sets. The Delhi Courses Academy has offered a thorough digital marketing course for a long time.

They intend to designate a solid knowledge of all the digital marketing aspects. Therefore, the academy has adopted a balanced approach where all the primary concepts are included. The strategy has proven successful for many.

Their courses are designed in a way that can create Digital Marketing Professionals in the market. Recently, Delhi Courses Academy has launched many forefront individuals in the Digital Marketing field.

The vision of the founder of the Delhi Courses Academy, Gaurav Heera, became a reality when he determined to fill the skill gap in the market. It was only possible through well-planned Digital Marketing educational courses. He laid the foundation, and as a result, more than one lakh students learned Digital Marketing courses at the academy.

Almost 90 per cent of the candidates got job offers from reputable, top-notch companies. Kapil Heera, the Co-Founder of Delhi Courses Academy, gives his best to obtain the finest

Digital Marketing strategies. Therefore, he attends to the employees to ensure they provide apt knowledge to the academy's students. He even contributes to upgrading their skills and strategy.

Being a prominent institute for some years now across the NCR region, renowned companies are hiring students of Delhi Courses Academy. Organizations want to acquire the best management teams that consist of up-skilled employees.

Additionally, companies are partnering with the Delhi Courses Academy to enhance their employee's knowledge of Digital Marketing. So far, Delhi Courses Academy has qualified 3000+ employees of 25+ organizations. The industries belong to several areas, such as Automobile, Designing, Ad and Media Agencies, Fashion Designing, and Pharmaceuticals. The primary motive of these companies is to increase their ROI in value by getting familiar with the latest digital marketing schemes.

Before admitting any student, the academy conducts a Pre-Assessment test to know their goals. Then, they curate notable additions to the student's courses to fulfil their requirement. As a result, the academy only creates the most promising digital marketing professionals.

DCA's training team puts tremendous effort into delivering Advanced Digital Marketing Course & Strategies to the students. Some of these methods are conducting puzzles, quizzes, and live projects. Students are given exposure to gain practical knowledge through projects and perfectly understand the digital marketing field.

Each candidate gets study materials such as notes and video tutorials. Once students complete the course, they will get a Delhi Courses Academy Certificate. Therefore, DCA has become the most recognized institute in Delhi.

