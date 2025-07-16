VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 16: After a year-long hiatus, the much-awaited Artist Event Cricket League (AECL) officially announced the launch of its 7th season, set to begin on September 13, 2025. The announcement was made at a glittering press conference held at The Zora, New Delhi, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and celebrities from diverse fields.

Gracing the occasion were Ajay Chaudhary (Special CP, Delhi Police), Atul Jain (Director, DS Group), Ashish Sood (Home Minister, Delhi), Rohan Jaitley (President, DDCA), Harsh Malhotra (Transport Minister), Amit Gupta (Orana Group), Sanjeev Chhibber, director of Galway, Amit Jidani, Director of Devam, Rituraj Khanna Q Events, Bobby Yash, director of Bobby Yash, Kaptaan laadi

Piyush Chawla (Indian International Cricketer), Anil Chaudhary (International Umpire), singer Milind Gaba and music sensation Aditya Narayan.

The founders of AECL - Ashish Mathur, Sonia Mathur, Ashish Rathee, and Vipul Gosai - unveiled the Season 7 schedule and introduced the participating teams and celebrity players.

This season will witness an exciting inaugural friendly match between a celebrity team and Team Samarthanam, a visually challenged cricket team that represented India and became World Champions in 2018. This match is a heartfelt tribute by the entertainment and event industry to the inspiring athletes of Team Samarthanam.

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Mathur, Founder of AECL, said: "With Season 7, we are raising the bar like never before. This season, we also launch a special book that celebrates AECL's incredible journey--our struggles, triumphs, and the vibrant community that has turned this league into a national platform. AECL has always been about unity, opportunity, and celebrating the spirit of the artist."

This year's winners will take home a cash prize of ₹15 lakh, while the runner-up team will be awarded ₹2.5 lakh. The "Man of the Tournament" award has been divided into two categories - the Best Batsman will receive a motorcycle, and the Best Bowler will be awarded a scooty. Daily awards such as Best Catch, Purple Cap, and more will be recognized with bicycles and merchandise.

"We're proud to announce participation from teams across five states for the first time, uniting artists and event professionals like never before. AECL is not just about cricket - it's a platform for entertainment, networking, and collaboration. This league fosters a friendly environment where businesses and individuals come together for mutual growth," added Mathur.

Ashish Mathur, a seasoned artist and choreographer who began his journey with Aasma Dance Company in 2004, co-founded AECL with his wife Sonia Verma (a finalist in India's Got Talent Season 2), and partners are Ashish Rathi, Vipul Gossain and Pawan Chawla. Driven by their deep understanding of the struggles artists face, they launched AECL as a unique initiative to bridge the gap between the event industry, performing artists, and corporate collaboration.

Beyond the league, the team also runs NAWA Trust - a non-profit initiative dedicated to the welfare of artists in North India. With its spectacular format, star-studded participation, and strong social purpose, AECL Season 7 is poised to be the biggest edition yet, combining the energy of cricket with the creative soul of India's artist community.

