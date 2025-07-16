New Delhi, July 26: VinFast VF 7 and VinFast VF 6 bookings have officially opened in India. It is a big step for VinFast Auto India after their debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. The VinFast VF 7 and VinFast VF 6 launch in India is scheduled for August 2025, and the deliveries will follow subsequently. As per reports, VinFast VF 7 price in India is expected to start between INR 30 and INR 35 lakh (ex-showroom). VinFast VF 6 may launch at a price between INR 18 and INR 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

VinFast is setting up 32 dealerships in 27 Indian cities. It includes Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhubaneshwar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Baroda and Goa. The EV company plans to increase the total number of dealerships to 35 by the end of 2025. Tesla in India Funny Memes Go Viral: From Mumbai Potholes to Cattle on Roads, Desi Netizens Welcome Elon Musk’s Company With Humorous Reels and Jokes.

VinFast VF 7 and VinFast VF 6 Pre Booking

VinFast VF 7 and VinFast VF 6 pre-booking is now open in India. Interested customers can book their preferred electric SUV by visiting any VinFast showroom or booking online at the official website, with a refundable amount of INR 21,000. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, "The VF 6 and VF 7 represent our vision of bringing world-class EVs tailored to local needs, and we’re confident that Indian customers will find these models not only competitive, but truly inspiring.”

VinFast VF 7 and VinFast VF 6 Specifications and Features

VinFast India has teased the features of its upcoming electric SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6, ahead of launch. The VF 7 is described as a "dynamic" electric SUV that will offer a spacious interior, Level 2 ADAS, wireless charging, a large touchscreen display, connected car features, a panoramic glass roof, and LED lighting. The VF 6 is promoted as "family-oriented and stylish" SUV to come with comfort and advanced technology and is “designed for everyday practicality and smart driving.” Tesla Car Price in India: Tesla Opens Showroom in Mumbai, Launches Model Y at Starting Price of INR 59.89 Lakh.

It will include signature lighting, Level 2 ADAS, infotainment system, smart connectivity, and a panoramic sunroof. As per reports, the VF 7 is expected to come with a 75.3kWh battery, which may offer an estimated driving range of over 450 KM on a single charge. The VF 6 may include a 59.6kWh battery, which could deliver a range of up to 440 KM.

