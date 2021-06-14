New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Witnessing the grave condition across the nation, a Delhi-based Real Estate Developer Grovy India Ltd. has stepped out to extend help to government authorities by amplifying their medical infrastructure to fight the second wave.

India is facing havoc due to the pandemic, which has vastly affected the people having seen varied mutants leading to serious health conditions and even death. To help the government fight the second wave of the pandemic, Grovy India ltd. has offered a 12 storey constructed building of approximately 1.1 Lakh sq. ft. in sector 68, Noida to be converted into a COVID Care/vaccination facility, to the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Grovy has not just offered their help to the Govt. but is also facilitating the migrant laborers and site workers in Delhi & NCR by providing them food, shelter, and health care gears amidst the crucial times. For all the ongoing projects, fumigation and sanitization of the projects are being undertaken for the safety measures of the workers and nearby residents.

Grovy India has been a significant contributor to the Indian economy in the real estate segment, and during the prolonged slump in the country, this realty company has now become a key contributor to society as well.

Grovy has progressively mounted the scale of project delivery, scaling from 1-2 niche projects to the current 7-8 niche projects a year. The firm has witnessed a Y-o-Y growth in the PAT of 207% and EBIDTA growth of 220% in FY 20- 21. The company also has a sister company in UAE (Grovy Real Estate Development LLC) that has delivered 2 residential projects covering a total area of more than 3,50,000 sq. ft. and is currently developing more than 2,50,000 sq. ft. details of which are available on www.grovy.ae.

Grovy India Ltd. is 1985 established Real Estate Development and Consultancy Company. It is a BSE listed entity, and an active member of CII, which has completed more than 80 projects, satisfied over 500 customers, having footprints in 4 Northern States of India. It is equipped with teams of skilled and experienced engineers, architects, planners, and designers, 40 years of experience, and young graduates from top universities in Grovy Management. It has established itself as creators of 'Boutique Properties' each of which is truly one of its kind.

